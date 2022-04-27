Brain Mapping Pioneer Gray Matters Expands in Connecticut

Revolutionary, Medication-Free Treatment for a Variety of Mental Health Disorders Now Available in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Matters, a pioneer in the mental health industry, has opened a new office in Greenwich, CT, in order to provide the community and surrounding areas with highly effective, medication-free treatment for a range of mental health conditions.

For over 14 years, Gray Matters has effectively treated thousands of patients for an array of conditions, including ADHD, autism, anxiety, concussions, depression, sleep disorders, and more. Gray Matters uses qEEG brain mapping and neurofeedback therapy to deliver effective, safe, and medication-free treatment.

qEEG is an imaging technique to measure brain function. Used by the military, NFL, and research centers around the world, qEEG has emerged as a primary tool in neuroscience. Once the brain patterns are mapped, neurofeedback is used to train the brain back to a more optimal level of functioning. For the patient, the process is as easy as watching a movie.

Gray Matters also uses qEEG to proactively map normal brain functions for athletes. In the case of a concussion, the individual's baseline brain map is used to treat and assess the healing process so the athlete knows when they can safely resume play.

"We have had remarkable success treating thousands of patients over the years with this therapy," said Anthony Silver, Founder and Executive Director at Gray Matters. "Over the last two years, in particular, we have experienced an increased demand for this type of treatment. Among other things, it is an excellent treatment for anxiety, depression, and other negative behaviors resulting from the effects of the pandemic. We are pleased to expand the practice to Greenwich."

Gray Matters is currently offering free phone consultations.

Gray Matters is located at 1455 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, and in Westport, CT. To learn more about qEEG and neurofeedback therapy, please visit www.graymattersct.com.

About Gray Matters

Gray Matters is the leading expert in qEEG brain mapping and neurofeedback therapy in the Northeast. For over a decade, researchers and practitioners at Gray Matters have used this approach to treat thousands of patients with a variety of mental health disorders, including ADHD, autism, anxiety, depression, concussion recovery, and more. Gray Matters has clinics in Westport and Greenwich, CT, and offers its therapy to patients anywhere in the comfort of their own homes using an at-home kit with guidance from a therapist via a video session. For more information, visit www.graymattersct.com or call +1 203-291-0880.

