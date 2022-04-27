BellRock Brands Expands its Product Portfolio in Michigan and Announces Licensing Partnership to Enter the Ohio Market

Cannabis Multi-State House of Brands Executes Upon Growth Strategy in New and Existing Markets

DENVER, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), today announced that the Company has expanded its presence in Michigan with the introduction of two new Dixie Elixirs flavors and will enter the Ohio market though a licensing partnership with BeneLeaves, one of Ohio's leading cannabis processors. Both moves exemplify BellRock's focus on driving organic growth of existing brands and expanding its reach through new markets. The addition of the Ohio market brings BellRock's North American footprint to 10 U.S. THC markets and Canada.

Mary's Medicinals, BellRock's cannabis wellness brand, will be the first to be manufactured and distributed in Ohio, and the Company has plans to expand the BeneLeaves partnership to include other brands within the BellRock portfolio in the future. The Company anticipates that Mary's acclaimed products, including its patches, topicals and tinctures, will be available through BeneLeaves later this year.

BellRock CEO Brian Jansen said, "I have known the BeneLeaves team for three years and have always been impressed with their level of commitment to Ohio's patients and customers. We are excited to enter the Ohio market with a partner that shares our core values. BeneLeaves' production facility is one of the best in the country. Their team is committed to expanding access to patients and delivering high quality cannabis products."

"We are very excited to roll out the complete line of industry leading brands in the BellRock portfolio. Brian and the BellRock team have built an amazing following, and we are so proud to bring these trusted, high-quality products to the patients of Ohio," said Bill Williams, President and CEO of BeneLeaves.

BellRock's focus on the Ohio market coincides with the Company's expanded brand presence in Michigan. Next month, Dixie Brands, in collaboration with its partner, JRMI27, LLC, will add two additional Dixie Elixirs beverage flavors. Dixie Elixirs are the first 100 mg beverage products to launch in Michigan.

"Increasing the Dixie Elixirs beverage portfolio in Michigan is an important milestone for BellRock," said Jansen. "We are pleased to work with JRMI27 to pave the way for new delivery methods in the state, and plan to continue delighting consumers with innovative form factors and high-quality cannabis products."

Looking ahead, BellRock will continue to pursue growth in its existing markets through product innovation and the expansion of its entire product offering. The Company will continue to enter new markets through both strategic partnerships and license acquisitions.

Additionally, BellRock has been thoroughly re-assessing all of the Company's relationships as it drives towards free cashflow positive. As part of this strategic evaluation, it has been decided that the previously announced agreement between AriZona Tea and Dixie Brands to launch Sun Brew THC gummies has been terminated.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock consists of two iconic cannabis brands, Mary's Medicinals (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010). BellRock also includes two growing California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. BellRock's CBD portfolio includes the brands Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Tails. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

ABOUT BENELEAVES

BeneLeaves is a family, minority, and women owned medical cannabis processor based in Columbus, Ohio. BeneLeaves creates deep connections with its patients, inspiring them towards new levels of wellness and happiness. We are patient focused and Ohio proud.

We are rapidly rising and taking the cannabis industry to the next level with our personal innovations and expertise. We focus on quality efficiency and most importantly the patients of Ohio. We've built our business from the ground up both structurally and operationally with much success due to generations of past business experience. BeneLeaves produces infused vape pens, lotions, capsules, gummies, chocolate bars, and gluten and sugar free cookies.

For more information, visit beneleaves.com and follow our social media handle: @BeneLeaves.

