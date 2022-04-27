BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

MEDELLÍN, Colombia , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co.

