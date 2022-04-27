AXA XL welcomes added expertise to North America Construction insurance business

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet contractors continued demand for construction insurance and risk management expertise, AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business welcomes three additions. Laura Lledo joins as Senior Underwriter, Excess Casualty; James Park joins as Senior Underwriter, Primary Casualty; and Michael Wilson joins the Construction Innovation team in a newly created role as Partnership and Program Manager, to support continued development of AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem.

Commenting on the appointments, Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL's Construction business said: "Despite the global pandemic, construction activity has remained steady and is expected to remain so in the years ahead. Given the industry's continued challenges with labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and increasing inflation, contractors are wise to stay on top of their risk management efforts and here at AXA XL, we're working hard to help. I'm proud our team continues to grow and attract enthusiastic new additions to the team, like Laura and Michael, while providing new career opportunities for longtime colleagues like James."

Mr. Kaplan added: "Industry talent like theirs is invaluable as we continue to grow our insurance business and add offerings like the Construction Ecosystem to help our clients find the right technology solutions to help them address and minimize construction risks."

Based in New York, Ms. Lledo joins AXA XL with more than 15 years of underwriting and client management experience, honed at positions with AIG, Aon and State Farm. As part of the Excess Casualty Construction team, she will address contractors' Excess Liability insurance needs including Lead and Commercial Umbrella. She is a graduate of Rutgers University and holds her Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

Previously a Claims Manager with AXA XL, Mr. Park brings more than 16 years of claims management experience and insight to his new underwriting role. As part of the Construction team's Primary Casualty profit center, he will help contractors throughout AXA XL's West Zone, particularly those based in Southern California, address their automobile liability, general liability and workers' compensation coverage needs.

Mr. Wilson joins AXA XL from media network, BuiltWorlds, where he served as Head of Programming and Events. In his new role, Mr. Wilson will assist in developing AXA XL's Ecosystem Strategy in the Americas. He'll focus on the Construction Ecosystem's digital presence, technology vetting and management, programming of events, and strategic partnership management and market outreach. He will also assist with AXA XL's ecosystem expansion to address risk management and technology concerns of other industries.

