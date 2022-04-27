Award winning proximity sensing PC keyboard saves an average of 105lbs of carbon per workplace PC, per year

Award winning proximity sensing PC keyboard saves an average of 105lbs of carbon per workplace PC, per year

Large scale, multi-country study confirms enormous carbon reduction potential for organizations with large PC fleets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrickleStar Inc (TrickleStar - CYW), an industry leader in energy efficiency solutions announces the results of a comprehensive study of over 417,000 workplace PC's confirming average carbon reduction of 105 -147 lbs of carbon per PC, per year. In energy saving terms this equates to an average 43% reduction in energy waste with highest savings at nearly 70%.

TrickleStar the inventor of the patented, Advanced Keyboard was recently awarded a 2022 Red Dot Product Design Award for design excellence.

The Advanced Keyboard uses innovative proximity sensing technology to rapidly sense user absence. Once a PC user is absent, the Advanced Keyboard instantly puts the PC to sleep, in as little as 30 seconds, much faster than the traditional method of sensing user keyboard and mouse input.

The research analysed 417,000 workplace desktop computers in operation and determined the following energy savings and carbon reductions:

Region Hardware Energy Savings

per year Average

Energy

Saving % CO2e Reduction /

Year USA 1 PC and 1 Display 105 kWh 43% 105 lbs 1 PC and 2 Displays 148 kWh 147lbs Global 1 PC and 1 Display 105 kWh 85 lbs 1 PC and 2 Displays 148 kWh 121 lbs Europe 1 PC and 1 Display 105 kWh 73 lbs 1 PC and 2 Displays 148 kWh 104 lbs

Carbon reduction potential is greatest in the USA due to the high amount of fossil fuels in the national energy mix. Annual worldwide carbon abatement of 16bn lbs CO2e / year is achievable if the Advanced Keyboard was universally adopted. Such a reduction in pollution would free the sequestration capability of 8.9m acres of mature forest covering a land mass greater than the Netherlands.

"This is a game changing solution that is so simple and easy to implement across organizations. Organizations can progress their ESG and Net Zero agenda with minimal effort. Many organizations have completed the obvious improvements to lighting and HVAC, but boards and sustainability champions are pushing aggressively for further carbon reductions", said Bernard Emby, CEO of TrickleStar. "Advanced Keyboards are one of the most easily implemented carbon reduction opportunities in buildings.

Copies of the research studies are available on the TrickleStar website here. For commercial enquiries, please contact Jon Lanning, VP of Sales: jon.lanning@tricklestar.com

About TrickleStar

TrickleStar manufactures affordable, award winning, simple and easy-to-use products, which help everyday people reduce energy consumption in their homes and workplaces. We lead in the design and manufacture of products that conserve energy, improve people's lives and minimize environmental impact.

For more information on TrickleStar visit www.tricklestar.com

