Arasan Announces its eMMC 5.1 Total IP™ Solution for 5nm SoC Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IP™ solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of its eMMC™ 5.1 PHY IP for the 5nm process technology. Arasan' s eMMC™ 5.1 PHY IP is silicon-proven on multiple foundry nodes including 5nm. It is seamlessly integrated with Arasan eMMC 5.1 Host Controller IP and the software stack providing customers a Total eMMC 5.1™ IP Solution on the 5nm process.

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc. - www.arasan.com (PRNewsfoto/Arasan Chip Systems) (PRNewswire)

Arasan eMMC™ 5.1 Total IP™ Solution on 5nm is compliant with the specifications from JEDEC featuring the HS400 high speed interface timing mode of up to 400 MB/s data rate, with "command queuing" - making the data transfers highly efficient by offloading the software overhead into the controller. eMMC™ 5.1 further improves the reliability of operation by utilizing an "enhanced strobe" at the PHY layer.

Arasan's eMMC5.1™ Total IP™ solution on 5nm is up to 15% faster in speed as compared to its 7nm process predecessor along with a power reduction of up to 30%. It is a low-cost, high-performance IP intended for a wide range of consumer electronics applications, including mobile phones, laptop, computers as well as Internet of things (IoT), automotive navigation systems, portable gaming, and even industrial applications.

Arasan has been a member of the JEDEC eMMC Standards Body since its inception. The team at Arasan is actively working to not only be the first to market the latest updates, but also having the broadest and most dependable eMMC™ product line, part of Arasan's Mobile IP solutions. Arasan's Mobile IP Solution also includes a comprehensive portfolio of MIPI CSISM IP, DSISM IP, C-PHYSM IP and D-PHYSM IP on nodes down to 5nm.

More https://www.arasan.com/products/emmc51/

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDAs in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.