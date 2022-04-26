Sempra Named to 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' Top 100 List

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named to the top 100 on Forbes' list of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' for 2022. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the company has been recognized on the Forbes' list as a top workplace for diversity. Forbes ranked Sempra 92 out of 500 companies this year and second among utility industry employers.

"Our strength as a company comes from our high-performance culture, which is fueled by the diverse backgrounds and experiences of our employees," said Mitch Mitchell, senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. "With a business footprint that stretches from Los Angeles to Mexico City and North Texas, our workforce is a mosaic of different cultures, lived experiences and shared values – all of which is focused on meeting the ever-evolving needs of all stakeholders and the communities we serve."

Championing Diversity Across its Companies and Communities

Sempra is dedicated to building a high-performance culture that empowers its employees by enabling them to reach their full potential while delivering sustainable value that creates a positive impact for its company, customers and all its stakeholders.

The company's diverse and inclusive environment also extends to the communities it serves. In 2021, the Sempra family of companies and Sempra Foundation aligned their community investments across four key priorities – climate action, diversity and inclusion, economic prosperity and energy access – investing in more than 1,650 nonprofit organizations, nearly three-quarters of which supported diverse or underserved communities. At its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Co., more than $1.9 billion in goods and services were purchased from businesses owned by women, minorities, service-disabled veterans and the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, marking the ninth consecutive year that each company's supplier diversity spending exceeded 40% of total spending on goods and services.

Learn more about Sempra's inclusive and high-performance culture in its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Recognizing Leading Diversity Practices

Forbes' ranking was determined from an independent survey of 50,000 employees working for major companies in the U.S. Respondents were asked about their employers' diversity practices related to age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and general diversity. The ranking also considered diversity among board and executive teams, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

