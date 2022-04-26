PMP Management Hires Dave Potter as Regional Vice President

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management firm offering innovative products and exceptional service across four states and nine submarkets, announces the hiring of Dave Potter, CCAM, CMCA, AMS, as Regional Vice President to oversee PMP's rapidly expanding Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles divisions.

(PRNewsfoto/Property Management Professionals LLC.) (PRNewswire)

"Dave is a proven leader with a two decades-long track record that has earned him the reputation of being an extraordinary operator and mentor with the tools to scale our expanding Southern California divisions and continue to develop our dynamic team of professionals" said PMP's President & CEO, Brad Watson. "We're honored to have Dave join our leadership team and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow the industry's most innovative, lifestyle-centric, service-focused community management company".

Dave is an esteemed industry leader with a stellar reputation that has earned him praise from subordinates and peers alike. His unique skill set as an operational trailblazer combined with his passion for mentoring and developing talent make him a remarkable addition to PMP's Executive Leadership Team. This new role will allow Dave the opportunity to further develop those valuable skills as he oversees three of the company's fastest growing submarkets.

"I'm excited to be joining such an innovative company of industry professionals during a time of such pivotal growth," said Dave Potter. "PMP's remarkable reputation and storied company culture align with my professional trajectory, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to aid in the continued expansion of PMP's Southern California divisions".

ABOUT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS (PMP)

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. Over the past 13 years, PMP has grown to nine divisions in four states, employing nearly 250 full-time employees while staying true to their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client-first, boutique-style fashion. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients range in size and type from 2,300-unit single-family home master-planned communities to full-service high-rise condominium associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

Contact: Patrick Leahy

(585) 953-0201

Patrick.leahy@ap-team.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Property Management Professionals