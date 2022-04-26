Illinois Cannabis Operator Launches Contest to Engage Local Artists

The TerpKings Art & Graphic Design Contest offers opportunities for artists to have their work featured on cannabis product packaging

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1937 Group, Ltd. ( www.the1937group.com ), the first minority-owned vertically-integrated cannabis company in Illinois, announced it will launch the "TerpKings Art & Design Contest," aimed at engaging the local art community and providing opportunities to have artists' work displayed on cannabis product packaging.

The 1937 Group developed the contest in collaboration with KVL International, and allows participants to showcase their own unique vision, with a chance to have their work become the face of a national cannabis brand.

There will be a cash prize of $5,000 provided to the contest winner, along with opportunities to partner with the company to develop in-house brands. Ultimately, the artist's submission may be used in the packaging for The 1937 Group's premiere craft-grown cannabis flower line, "TerpKings."

"We are committed to creating opportunities for local artists, entrepreneurs, and those impacted by unjust marijuana laws," said Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group. "We've been fortunate to have been provided a national platform, and now want to extend that platform to others in our community."

The company is seeking submissions that contain a unique style and engaging depiction of otherworldly characters (The TerpKings), who personify individual cannabis strains that were selected for their unique terpene profiles.

"Our goal with this contest is not only to merge our love of the cannabis plant with local art, but also to help discover, recognize and elevate artists within our community, " said Alex Al-Sabah, Chief Strategy Officer of The 1937 Group. "There are so many talented individuals that just need a platform to help showcase their craft"

Original art submissions will be accepted beginning May 2nd and ending on June 3, 2022.

Winner will be decided by a public vote. Voting will take place on June 17, 2022, on the TerpKing's social media page on Instagram @TerpKingsOfficial.

Entrants must be a U.S. resident, age 18 or older. There are other specific rules and guidelines that must be followed. Please see company's website for contest rules and guidelines. www.1937group.com

About The 1937 Group:

The 1937 Group, Ltd., is the first minority-owned, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Chicago, and as such, is committed to creating opportunities for others whose voices often get overlooked/ The company currently has ownership of three Illinois licenses, which consist of: Retail, Cultivation and Transportation. The Company's name, The 1937 Group, Ltd., is inspired by the Marihuana Act of 1937. The Act was fueled by widespread racial discrimination against Mexican-Americans and Blacks.

KVL International is a minority-owned brand management, development and licensing company founded in Chicago, IL.

