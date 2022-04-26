FAMILY-OWNED SHAMROCK FARMS CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY

Local Arizona dairy commemorates the milestone with design contest featuring $10,000 prize, donation of 100,000 servings of milk and more

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms®, one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country, is celebrating 100 years of delivering handcrafted, farm-fresh milk and dairy to families locally in Arizona and nationwide. To say thank you, today the brand announced an exciting design contest with Roxie the spokes-cow, as well as a commitment to donating 100,000 servings of milk throughout the year to local food banks.

"One hundred years of fueling families is an achievement worth celebrating and we wanted to mark the occasion by giving back to the communities we serve and inviting everyone to join in on the fun!" said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "We're looking forward to seeing what fun and unexpected designs everyone comes up with."

Shamrock Farms is inviting kids, and kids at heart, to design beloved spokes-cow Roxie's "Birthday Best" for a chance to have their design featured on an upcoming Shamrock Farms milk carton and a $10,000 cash prize. Contestants can head to Shamrock Farms' Instagram and Twitter pages to download the Roxie outline and get designing. Entries can be submitted via Instagram or Twitter by following and tagging Shamrock Farms and using #RoxiesBDayDesignContest now through May 20. Winners will be announced in late May.

The household name behind Arizona's favorite hometown dairy was founded in 1922 with 20 cows, a truck and a dream. Since then, Shamrock Farms has continued to grow into a nationally recognized dairy leader regularly innovating to compete in today's market, all while staying true to their roots of purity and freshness. Their deliciously unexpected product line features a limited-edition Birthday Cake Milk, which is now available in Arizona schools, as well as ready-to-drink milks and protein beverage Rockin' Protein®, which fuels athletes of all levels and at-home workouts.

Stay connected with Shamrock Farms throughout the year on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more ways to celebrate including the ongoing #100Ways to drink milk, recipes and more. For more information about Shamrock Farms visit ShamrockFarms.net or visit the product locator to learn where to purchase. Official contest rules linked here.

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country. Founded 100 years ago in 1922 with 20 cows, a truck and a dream, Shamrock Farms has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Now a trusted household name, Shamrock Farms is still committed to perfecting the craft of dairy and strives to deliver the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein® and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com or follow us on social media.

