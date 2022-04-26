Empower Your Students to Thrive in a Multilingual World with Infobase Transparent Language Online

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase Holdings, the award-winning cloud-based educational solutions provider that integrates award-winning content, tools, and technology to foster lifelong learning and deliver interactive learning experiences, is now proud to provide Transparent Language Online for U.S. K–12 schools and districts, universities and colleges.

Technology that complements classroom time and improves learning outcomes!

The recipient of seven consecutive Platinum Modern Library Awards (MLAs), Transparent Language Online supports school and library language needs in more than 110 languages and dialects, from Afrikaans to Zulu, including English for speakers of more than 30 native languages. This complete language solution employs innovative technology and methods to enable faster and more reliable language learning outcomes for students, teachers, and anyone intent on becoming more proficient in another language.

Transparent Language Online's research-based and experience-driven methodology is designed to help students and adult learners quickly and clearly master a new language. Courses include ESL/ELL resources and languages not offered in the formal curriculum. Additional, resources that designed to supplement existing curriculum are provided for existing curricula in support of middle-school through adult-education programs.

"We are excited that this partnership enables us to empower students and teachers to use new languages in the classroom," Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase, said in a statement. "In a diverse and multicultural world, teaching language skills are an absolute must."

Helps develop language skills that globally minded learners will carry throughout their lifetimes and careers

Students, teachers, librarians, and administrators all benefit from Transparent Language Online's proven best practices.

Through the Learning Portal, students can:

Build all four core language skills—listening, speaking, reading, and writing— through 18+ activities.

Access courses, assignments, lessons, vocabulary, grammar, culture, and alphabets.

Maintain what they have learned by refreshing words and phrases with Learned Vocab activities.

Set daily learning goals to maintain engagement.

Learn where, when, and however they need: Transparent Language Online is accessible on desktops/laptops, plus iOS and Android™ mobile devices (phones and tablets).

With the Instructor Portal, educators spend less time planning and more time engaging students with technology that complements classroom time and improves learning outcomes, including:

Core skill-building activities that incorporate listening, speaking, reading, and writing—the four pieces of the language puzzle. Transparent Language Online puts them all together through dozens of learning activities, including pronunciation practice and typing tasks.

Blended learning support allows educators to flip their language classes by having students come to class equipped with the words and phrases they need to participate in communicative activities and contextual learning.

Lesson authoring tools and the extensive catalog of courses and lessons empower educators to quickly and easily create and assign custom lessons that support alignment with their curriculum and correspond to level-appropriate standards.

Progress tracking allows educators to run reports on a range of real-time user statistics.

Class management helps instructors easily organize and manage classes, create assignments, track student activity, and much more.

Built-in messaging enables instructors to send messages to their class at any time to remind students about assignments, due dates, and other useful information.

With the Admin Portal, administrators and librarians can easily manage their subscription with:

Usage tracking: Real-time, continuously updated usage reports that help measure ROI through an administrative portal that is accessible 24/7.

Free promotional materials to spread the word, from blog posts to posters and beyond.

Staff training and support.

Based on the same technology that U.S. military and other government agencies rely on to train their personnel, educators can now bring this award-winning technology to their classroom and university. To learn more about Transparent Language Online, trial the software, or contact a representative for discussion, contact Infobase at OnlineSales@Infobase.com.

About Infobase:

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is an educational solutions provider facilitating the connection between content, people, and the learning experiences that empower all users to evolve personally and professionally throughout their lives. Infobase delivers award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Firsthand, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, parents, and professionals with a broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com .

About Transparent Language, Inc.

At Transparent Language, we leverage our expertise in technology and in the research and practice of language learning and teaching to build unique capabilities for use by US Government agencies and organizations, as well as hundreds of public libraries, thousands of schools, and millions of individuals. We care about all languages, regardless of commercial value. We believe that language technology needs to work for all courses and curricula, not just a few courses. It needs to benefit not only individuals, but entire programs. We believe that great language technology not only changes the user experience; it transforms the economics, logistics, and reliability of language learning.

