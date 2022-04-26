DiA Imaging Analysis Collaborates with Intel Corporation to Accelerate Processing Time of its AI-based Cardiac Ultrasound Software in Hospitals

DiA's AI-based software optimized with the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit enhances cardiologists' decision-making process and workflow

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd, a leading global provider of AI-powered ultrasound analysis software, has teamed up with Intel to streamline artificial intelligence (AI) solutions used by echocardiography (Echo) labs. DiA's AI-based software, LVivo Seamless™, automatically analyzes cardiac ultrasound images using the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, to optimize processing time by over 40% percent while maintaining accuracy.

The ability to view key cardiac measurements results quickly after each scan is vital to the Echo Lab workflow. DiA's LVivo Seamless™ algorithm runs automatically on cardiac ultrasound exams, selecting and analyzing the optimal cardiac views to generate key measurements that help identify clinical indications - that are otherwise difficult to find visually or manually. DiA's solutions enable sonographers and cardiologists to analyze higher scan volumes in a quicker and reproducible way, optimizing their everyday workflows.

"Intel is committed to creating world-changing technology that helps advance patient care. Our edge-to-cloud infrastructure technology supports rich data analysis environments like DiA's LVivo Seamless, where time and accuracy are crucial elements," said Alex Flores, Head of Global Health Solutions at Intel Corporation.

By working with Intel, DiA was able to optimize the processing time of its AI-based models by over 40% percent when running on local hospital IT infrastructure based on Intel Core processors, without requiring the use of a discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) or integration of more complex IT infrastructures.

"Every minute counts in a busy echocardiography environment. Using an AI solution like LVivo Seamless that automatically runs 'behind the scenes' on hospital servers eliminates many manual and visual steps involved with both cardiac ultrasound view selection and measurement," said Hila Goldman Aslan, CEO and co-founder of DiA. "We are thrilled to work closely with Intel, leveraging AI to make the analysis of ultrasound images smarter, faster and more accessible."

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis is a leading provider of FDA cleared and CE marked ultrasound AI software solutions that automate the way clinician's use and analysis ultrasound scans. The company's LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal auto analysis allows clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience to automatically analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices and healthcare IT systems with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. DiA serves thousands of end-users worldwide. Learn more at http://www.dia-analysis.com.

