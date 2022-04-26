CHARLES & COLVARD EXPANDS ITS WHOLESALE GEMSTONE DISTRIBUTION WITH COOKSONGOLD IN THE UK AND SURROUNDING AREAS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown gemstones, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Cooksongold, a division of Heimerle + Meule Group in Europe.

(PRNewsfoto/Charles & Colvard, Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"Cooksongold is the largest wholesale company servicing the jewelry industry in the United Kingdom, and I'm pleased to have them join our official Authorized Wholesale Distributor network. Charles & Colvard continues to see a growing interest in our Forever OneTM moissanite and Moissanite by Charles & Colvard® in Europe, and we believe that Cooksongold will allow us to broaden our reach and expand our brand presence in a meaningful way," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.

"We are pleased to become an authorised distributor for Charles & Colvard's Forever One and Moissanite by Charles & Colvard brands; these are a fantastic addition to Cooksongold's range!" said Martin Bach, Managing Director of Cooksongold. "We will provide customers instant access to Charles & Colvard's range with all products held in stock for next day delivery from our website, combined with local stock in our London and Birmingham stores. This launch helps increase our commitment to sustainability by progressing within the market of lab grown gemstones," concluded Bach.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit http://www.charlesandcolvard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.