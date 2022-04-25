IFS announces filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LIMA, Peru, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

With the filing of its 2021 Annual Report, the Company complies with its reporting obligations with the SEC and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The 2021 Annual Report includes the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board and its auditors' opinion on IFS' compliance with internal control over financial reporting.

The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found on IFS' website, www.ifs.com.pe, under the "Investor Relations" section, "SEC Filings" subsection. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2021 Annual Report, including the audited consolidated financial statements included in such report, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from IFS' Investor Relations Office, at ir@intercorp.com.pe.

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of its plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: the Company's strategy and ability to achieve it; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans; potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to financial performance. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

