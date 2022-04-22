Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 5, 2022

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Time: Live Webcast: Thursday, May 5, 2022 10:00 a.m. Central Time https://app.webinar.net/ejz256r5DnM







Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: Intl. Dial-in: Conference ID: Website: 888-317-6003 412-317-6061 5348387 www.oasispetroleum.com









A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: Intl. replay: Replay access: 877-344-7529 412-317-0088 4412748







The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 11: Citi 2022 Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 19: TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference June 1: Wells Fargo Energy Conference June 7: RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference June 8: Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 22: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.