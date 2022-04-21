FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

OAKLAND, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP, core earnings were $5.7 million ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.0 million, excluding litigation settlement charges ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2021 and $7.3 million, excluding the insurance reimbursement and the contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation, ($1.10 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.
First Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased by $30.5 million, or 1.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021. Significant changes during the first quarter included:
- Core commercial growth of $42.2 million, offset by forgiveness of $6.4 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
- Mortgage balances decreased $5.0 million
- Consumer loans decreased $3.0 million
- Deposits increased $38.2 million
- The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021
- Transferred approximately $139.0 million, fair value, of available for sale securities to held to maturity
- Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022
According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "2022 began with solid loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality and strong production in our wealth division despite the volatile markets. Our bank is poised for upside earnings in a rising interest rate environment, but we continue to monitor the economic environment and the impact that inflation may have on our customers. Expense savings and efficiencies continue to be top of mind for our entire team as we look forward to another strong year."
Income Statement Overview
Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted net income per share for the first quarter of 2022 were both $0.86, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.49 for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the reduction of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, we experienced an increase in net interest income, a credit to provision expense, stable non-interest income and reduced professional fees, marketing expenses and telephone related expenses offset by increases to salaries and employee benefits and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.1 million (8.9%) for the first quarter 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by stable interest income and a 56% decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million. Interest income on loans decreased $0.3 million due to a decrease in average loan balances of $33.9 million and a reduction of unearned fees, primarily related to PPP loan forgiveness during 2021. Investment income increased $0.4 million due to an increase in average balances related to the deployment of excess cash balances to purchase investment securities late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022. The reduction of interest expense resulted from the lowering of deposit rates throughout 2021, the declining balances in the higher cost CD portfolio and the prepayment of the FHLB advances in 2021. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.40%, compared to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021.
Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $1.0 million (7.1%). This decrease was driven by a $0.7 million (4.6%) decrease in interest income, offset by a slight decrease in interest expense of $0.1 million. The decrease in interest income was a result of a 30 basis point decline in average yield on the loan portfolio despite a slight increase in average balances in the first quarter of 2022, offset by an increase in interest income on the investment portfolio related to the purchases as discussed above. The decline in average yield was primarily due to contractual repricing of loans at lower rates. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, decreased to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Income
Other operating income, including gains, for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $0.5 million when compared with the same period of 2021. An increase of $0.1 million in service charge and debit card income was offset by a decline of $0.1 million in trust and brokerage income due to the decline in the market value of assets under management during the first quarter of 2022, which was driven by the volatile stock market and the increase in interest rates during the quarter. Net gains decreased $0.5 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was due to the slowing of refinance activity in the mortgage portfolio, which resulted in fewer gains on sales in 2022.
Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core other operating income, exclusive of the $1.4 million in insurance reimbursement recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreased $0.6 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million decline in miscellaneous other income and a $0.2 million decrease in service charge and debit card income in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-GAAP, core operating expenses, exclusive of the $3.3 million in litigation settlement expense recorded in the first quarter of 2021, increased by $1.4 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.9 million related in part to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs in 2021 (primarily related to PPP activities) and increased incentive pay, offset by a decline in life and health insurance related to reduced claims. OREO expenses increased by $0.5 million due to an expense credit in the first quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties. Equipment and data processing fees also increased $0.3 million quarter over quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in professional services and $0.1 million in telephone related expenses.
Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding the $1.0 million contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation in the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core expenses increased by $0.4 million. OREO expenses of $0.1 million increased by $0.6 million due to a $0.5 million expense credit in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties. This increase was offset by decreases of $0.2 million in professional fees and investor relations costs.
The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively. The slight increase in the tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to the reduction in tax exempt income as well as the reduction in tax credits related to the expiration of a low-income housing tax credit in June 2021. A new 2021 investment in a low-income housing tax credit is expected to provide tax benefits later in 2022 and future years.
Balance Sheet Overview
Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased to $1.8 billion, representing a $30.5 million increase since December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $39.6 million, the investment portfolio increased by $42.2 million and gross loans increased by $27.7 million. Management made a strategic decision to deploy excess cash balances early in the first quarter of 2022 by purchasing approximately $50.0 million in short-term treasury bonds. OREO balances remained stable during the first quarter although there continues to be interest in parcels of real estate that previously secured a large commercial participation loan. We anticipate further reductions to OREO balances during 2022 as we consummate additional sale contracts.
Total liabilities increased by $35.3 million when compared to liabilities at December 31, 2021. The increase in the first quarter of 2022 was attributable to core relationship deposit growth of $38.2 million. Balances in short-term borrowings related to our Treasury Management product increased slightly by $1.2 million. These increases were offset by the decline in other liabilities of $4.0 million primarily related to the decline in the market values of the pension plan assets. Total shareholders' equity decreased by $4.8 million during the quarter, as net income of $5.7 million was offset by the payment of $1.0 million in dividends and the decline of $9.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to declining market values of our investment portfolio and pension plan assets.
Outstanding loans of $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 reflected an increase of $27.7 million during the first quarter of 2022. Core commercial loan growth was offset slightly by PPP loan forgiveness. Commercial real estate loans increased by $16.8 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $5.0 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $14.0 million, as growth in core portfolio loans of $20.4 million was offset by $6.4 million of PPP loan forgiveness. Residential mortgage loans decreased $5.0 million resulting from amortization of the portfolio as well as paydowns and payoffs. The refinancing activity continued to slow in the first quarter and much of the production of residential mortgage loans was booked to the in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3.0 million.
Commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $68.1 million. At March 31, 2022, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $25.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $45.1 million through March 31, 2022, exclusive of PPP loans.
Consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $20.5 million with the vast majority of this production being comprised of in-house mortgages. The production and pipeline mix of in-house, portfolio loans and investor loans as of March 31, 2022 consisted of $13.4 million in portfolio loans and $1.0 million in investor loans. Production levels have slowed for residential mortgages as compared to the first quarter of 2021 based on the long-term interest rate increases that have occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022.
Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased by $38.2 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $29.3 million, driven by retail commercial account growth. Traditional savings accounts increased by $14.8 million as we continued to see significant growth in our Prime Saver product, and total demand deposits increased by $56.4 million. Total money market accounts decreased by $47.3 million as some of our municipal accounts are shifting balances to state offered account products paying higher rates. Time deposits decreased by $14.9 million as we continued to hold rates low due to our higher cash balances.
Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.65 at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.43 per share at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, there were 6,637,979 of basic outstanding shares and 6,649,604 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock.
Asset Quality
The ALL decreased to $15.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an expense of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The credit to provision expense recorded in 2022 was attributable to reductions in the qualitative factors, particularly related to the continued payment performance of previously modified loans that began performing in accordance with their original payment terms. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge offs of $42,000 for 2021. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding, including PPP loan balances, was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $1.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively was 1.30% at March 31, 2022 and 1.39% at December 31, 2021, non-GAAP.
The ratio of net charge offs to average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was an annualized 0.08%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.01% for 2021. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.
Ratio of Net Recoveries/ (Charge Offs) to Average Loans
03/31/2022
03/31/2021
Loan Type
(Charge Off) / Recovery
(Charge Off) / Recovery
Commercial Real Estate
0.00%
0.00%
Acquisition & Development
0.06%
0.07%
Commercial & Industrial
(0.08%)
0.05%
Residential Mortgage
0.01%
(0.07%)
Consumer
(1.77%)
(0.37%)
Total Net Charge Offs
(0.08%)
(0.01%)
Non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021. The slight decrease in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2022 was primarily related to $0.1 million of one commercial and industrial loan that paid off in the first quarter of 2022.
Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.6 million at March 31, 2022 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2021. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Management continues to conform to federal and state mandates relative to the foreclosure processes for both Federal Backed and Non-Federal Backed mortgages. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.19% compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2021.
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol : FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 14,147
$ 14,062
Interest expense
806
1,826
Net interest income
13,341
12,236
Provision for loan losses
(419)
110
Other operating income
4,382
4,338
Net gains
52
588
Other operating expense
10,578
12,523
Income before taxes
$ 7,616
$ 4,529
Income tax expense
1,901
1,099
Net income
$ 5,715
$ 3,430
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.86
$ 0.49
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.86
$ 0.49
Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)
$ 0.86
$ 0.86
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
Book value
$ 20.65
$ 18.46
Diluted book value
$ 20.63
$ 18.45
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.83
$ 16.89
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 18.82
$ 16.88
Closing market value
$ 22.53
$ 17.62
Market Range:
High
$ 24.50
$ 20.05
Low
$ 18.81
$ 15.30
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,637,979
6,998,617
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,649,604
7,001,997
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.31%
0.79%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.31%
1.38%
Return on average shareholders' equity
16.49%
10.58%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
16.49%
18.36%
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239
3.40%
3.11%
Net interest margin GAAP
3.34%
3.05%
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)
58.81%
53.00%
(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 1,760,325
$ 1,729,838
Earning assets
$ 1,572,737
$ 1,504,300
Gross loans
$ 1,181,401
$ 1,153,687
Commercial Real Estate
$ 391,136
$ 374,291
Acquisition and Development
$ 133,031
$ 128,077
Commercial and Industrial
$ 194,914
$ 180,977
Residential Mortgage
$ 399,704
$ 404,685
Consumer
$ 62,616
$ 65,657
Investment securities
$ 385,265
$ 343,030
Total deposits
$ 1,507,555
$ 1,469,374
Noninterest bearing
$ 530,901
$ 501,627
Interest bearing
$ 976,654
$ 967,747
Shareholders' equity
$ 137,038
$ 141,900
.
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
14.55%
14.64%
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
12.45%
12.50%
Tier 1 Leverage
10.94%
10.80%
Total risk based capital
15.71%
15.89%
Asset quality:
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$ (244)
$ (67)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 2,332
$ 2,462
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
37
300
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 2,369
$ 2,762
Restructured loans
$ 3,228
$ 3,297
Other real estate owned
$ 4,477
$ 4,477
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.29%
1.38%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans
1.30%
1.39%
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans
655.75%
648.05%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
223.37%
220.40%
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.20%
0.24%
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.13%
0.16%
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.20%
0.21%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39%
0.42%
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol : FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 14,147
14,848
14,910
14,436
14,062
Interest expense
806
930
1,285
1,673
1,826
Net interest income
13,341
13,918
13,625
12,763
12,236
Provision for loan losses
(419)
(885)
(597)
555
110
Other operating income
4,382
6,337
4,523
4,321
4,338
Net gains
52
83
82
442
588
Other operating expense
10,578
11,182
13,027
11,032
12,523
Income before taxes
$ 7,616
$ 10,041
$ 5,800
$ 5,939
$ 4,529
Income tax expense
1,901
2,492
1,412
1,536
1,099
Net income
$ 5,715
$ 7,549
$ 4,388
$ 4,403
$ 3,430
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.86
$ 1.14
$ 0.66
$ 0.66
$ 0.49
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.86
$ 1.14
$ 0.66
$ 0.66
$ 0.49
Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)
$ 0.86
$ 1.10
$ 0.93
$ 0.66
$ 0.86
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
Book value
$ 20.65
$ 21.43
$ 20.22
$ 19.74
$ 18.46
Diluted book value
$ 20.63
$ 21.41
$ 20.19
$ 19.72
$ 18.45
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.83
$ 19.61
$ 18.55
$ 18.07
$ 16.89
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 18.82
$ 19.59
$ 18.53
$ 18.05
$ 16.88
Closing market value
$ 22.53
$ 18.76
$ 18.60
$ 17.43
$ 17.62
Market Range:
High
$ 24.50
$ 20.50
$ 19.45
$ 19.42
$ 20.05
Low
$ 18.81
$ 17.86
$ 16.26
$ 16.35
$ 15.30
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,637,979
6,620,955
6,617,941
6,614,604
6,998,617
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,649,604
6,628,028
6,625,014
6,621,677
7,001,997
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.31%
1.12%
0.92%
0.88%
0.79%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.31%
1.36%
1.25%
1.18%
1.38%
Return on average shareholders' equity
16.49%
14.92%
12.45%
12.21%
10.58%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
16.49%
17.82%
16.72%
15.98%
18.36%
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239
3.40%
3.28%
3.21%
3.13%
3.11%
Net interest margin GAAP
3.34%
3.22%
3.16%
3.07%
3.05%
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)
58.81%
52.94%
57.57%
62.72%
53.00%
(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 1,760,325
$ 1,729,838
$ 1,708,556
$ 1,763,806
$ 1,781,833
Earning assets
$ 1,572,737
$ 1,504,300
$ 1,466,664
$ 1,461,613
$ 1,481,045
Gross loans
$ 1,181,401
$ 1,153,687
$ 1,161,868
$ 1,145,343
$ 1,199,325
Commercial Real Estate
$ 391,136
$ 374,291
$ 371,785
$ 361,941
$ 365,731
Acquisition and Development
$ 133,031
$ 128,077
$ 132,256
$ 131,630
$ 123,625
Commercial and Industrial
$ 194,914
$ 180,977
$ 195,758
$ 229,852
$ 299,178
Residential Mortgage
$ 399,704
$ 404,685
$ 405,885
$ 364,408
$ 374,327
Consumer
$ 62,616
$ 65,657
$ 56,184
$ 57,512
$ 36,464
Investment securities
$ 385,265
$ 343,030
$ 297,543
$ 307,696
$ 273,363
Total deposits
$ 1,507,555
$ 1,469,374
$ 1,444,494
$ 1,456,111
$ 1,468,263
Noninterest bearing
$ 530,901
$ 501,627
$ 491,441
$ 497,736
$ 485,311
Interest bearing
$ 976,654
$ 967,747
$ 953,053
$ 958,375
$ 982,952
Shareholders' equity
$ 137,038
$ 141,900
$ 133,787
$ 130,556
$ 129,189
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
14.55%
14.64%
14.26%
14.55%
14.99%
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
12.45%
12.50%
12.15%
12.37%
12.76%
Tier 1 Leverage
10.94%
10.80%
10.33%
9.94%
10.22%
Total risk based capital
15.71%
15.89%
15.51%
15.80%
16.24%
Asset quality:
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter
$ (244)
$ (67)
$ 435
$ (41)
$ (42)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 2,332
$ 2,462
$ 7,441
$ 7,285
$ 7,891
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
37
300
189
$ 273
6
0
0
0
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 2,369
$ 2,762
$ 7,630
$ 7,558
$ 7,897
Restructured loans
$ 3,228
$ 3,297
$ 3,759
$ 3,825
$ 3,892
Other real estate owned
$ 4,477
$ 4,477
$ 6,663
$ 6,756
$ 7,533
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.29%
1.38%
1.46%
1.49%
1.38%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans
1.30%
1.39%
1.50%
1.60%
1.57%
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans
655.75%
648.05%
227.20%
234.29%
209.78%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
223.37%
220.40%
118.28%
119.24%
107.28%
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.20%
0.24%
0.66%
0.66%
0.66%
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.13%
0.16%
0.45%
0.43%
0.44%
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.20%
0.21%
0.64%
0.64%
0.66%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39%
0.42%
0.84%
0.81%
0.87%
Consolidated Statement of Condition
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
71,211
$
109,823
Interest bearing deposits in banks
4,905
5,897
Cash and cash equivalents
76,116
115,720
Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)
143,609
286,771
Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)
241,656
56,259
Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
1,026
1,029
Loans held for sale
140
67
Loans
1,181,401
1,153,687
Unearned fees
(107)
(292)
Allowance for loan losses
(15,292)
(15,955)
Net loans
1,166,002
1,137,440
Premises and equipment, net
34,001
34,697
Goodwill and other intangible assets
12,000
12,052
Bank owned life insurance
45,442
45,150
Deferred tax assets
10,361
6,857
Other real estate owned, net
4,477
4,477
Operating lease asset
2,161
2,247
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
23,334
27,072
Total Assets
$
1,760,325
$
1,729,838
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
530,901
$
501,627
Interest bearing deposits
976,654
967,747
Total deposits
1,507,555
1,469,374
Short-term borrowings
58,902
57,699
Long-term borrowings
30,929
30,929
Operating lease liability
2,666
2,761
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
22,200
26,182
Dividends payable
995
993
Total Liabilities
1,623,247
1,587,938
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,637,979 shares at March 31, 2022 and 6,620,955 at December 31, 2021
66
66
Surplus
23,712
23,661
Retained earnings
150,207
145,487
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36,907)
(27,314)
Total Shareholders' Equity
137,078
141,900
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,760,325
$
1,729,838
Historical Income Statement
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
In thousands
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
12,432
$
13,456
$
13,667
$
13,097
$
12,732
Interest on investment securities
Taxable
1,406
1,048
880
994
990
Exempt from federal income tax
282
268
266
268
275
Total investment income
1,688
1,316
1,146
1,262
1,265
Other
27
76
97
77
65
Total interest income
14,147
14,848
14,910
14,436
14,062
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
475
596
732
999
1,146
Interest on short-term borrowings
18
19
17
26
24
Interest on long-term borrowings
313
315
536
648
656
Total interest expense
806
930
1,285
1,673
1,826
Net interest income
13,341
13,918
13,625
12,763
12,236
Provision for loan losses
(419)
(885)
(597)
555
110
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,760
14,803
14,222
12,208
12,126
Other operating income
Net gains on investments, available for sale
3
—
—
154
—
Losses on equity investment
—
(35)
(54)
—
—
Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans
21
119
136
272
588
Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets
28
(1)
—
16
—
Net gains
52
83
82
442
588
Other Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
465
479
475
412
405
Other service charges
213
245
232
221
211
Trust department
2,189
2,209
2,166
2,034
2,241
Debit card income
886
1,021
900
913
810
Bank owned life insurance
292
299
298
293
286
Brokerage commissions
220
228
229
357
268
Insurance reimbursement
—
1,375
—
—
—
Other
117
481
223
91
117
Total other income
4,382
6,337
4,523
4,321
4,338
Total other operating income
4,434
6,420
4,605
4,763
4,926
Other operating expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
5,968
5,847
5,719
5,507
4,988
FDIC premiums
174
197
209
183
183
Equipment
1,044
1,061
1,032
954
851
Occupancy
727
673
684
693
725
Data processing
821
784
819
875
726
Marketing
106
127
129
133
146
Professional services
520
656
615
1,491
766
Contract labor
165
152
153
185
148
Telephone
114
131
123
268
215
Other real estate owned
95
(485)
150
(198)
(412)
Investor relations
96
130
116
306
124
Settlement expense
—
—
—
—
3,300
FHLB prepayment penalty
—
—
2,368
—
—
Contributions
21
1,115
55
27
23
Other
727
794
855
608
740
Total other operating expenses
10,578
11,182
13,027
11,032
12,523
Income before income tax expense
7,616
10,041
5,800
5,939
4,529
Provision for income tax expense
1,901
2,492
1,412
1,536
1,099
Net Income
$
5,715
$
7,549
$
4,388
$
4,403
$
3,430
Basic net income per common share
$
0.86
$
1.14
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.49
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.86
$
1.14
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.49
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding
6,628
6,620
6,617
6,609
6,996
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
6,636
6,627
6,624
6,615
7,000
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 results exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management, FHLB penalty expense, insurance reimbursement and contributions for each period indicated below.
Three months ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
(in thousands, except for per share amount)
Net income - as reported
$
5,715
$
7,549
$
4388
$
4,403
$
3,430
Adjustments:
Settlement Expense
—
—
—
—
3,300
FHLB Penalty
—
—
2,368
—
—
Insurance Reimbursement
—
(1,375)
—
—
—
Foundation Contribution
—
1,000
—
—
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
—
86
(578)
—
(735)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,715
$
7,260
$
6,178
$
4,403
$
5,995
Basic and Diluted earnings per share - as reported
$
0.86
$
1.14
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.49
Adjustments:
Settlement Expense
—
—
—
—
0.47
FHLB Penalty
—
—
0.35
—
—
Insurance Reimbursement
—
(0.20)
—
—
—
Foundation Contribution
—
0.15
—
—
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
—
0.01
(0.08)
—
(0.10)
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.86
$
1.10
$
0.93
$
0.66
$
0.86
As of or for the three month period ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30,
March 31,
Per Share Data
Basic net income per share (1) - as reported
$
0.86
$
$1.14
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.49
Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP
$
0.86
$
$1.10
$
0.93
$
0.66
$
0.86
Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported
$
0.86
$
$1.14
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.49
Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP
$
0.86
$
$1.10
$
0.93
$
0.66
$
0.86
Basic book value per share
$
20.65
$
$21.43
$
20.22
$
19.74
$
18.46
Diluted book value per share
$
20.63
$
$21.41
$
20.19
$
19.72
$
18.45
Significant Ratios:
Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported
1.31%
1.12%
0.92%
0.88%
0.79%
Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect
—
0.23%
0.33%
0.30%
0.59%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)
1.31%
1.35%
1.25%
1.18%
1.38%
Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported
16.49%
14.92%
12.45%
12.21%
10.58%
Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect
—
2.90%
4.43%
3.77%
7.78%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)
16.49%
17.82%
16.88%
15.98%
18.36%
Efficiency Ratio - non-GAAP
Non-interest expense
$
10,578
$
11,182
$
13,027
$
11,032
$
12,523
Less: non-GAAP adjustments:
Foundation Contribution
(1,000)
Settlement expense
(3,300)
FHLB Penalty
(2,368)
Non-interest expense - as adjusted
$
10,578
$
10,182
$
10,659
$
11,032
$
9,223
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$
17,775
$
20,338
$
18,230
$
17,526
$
17,162
Plus: non-GAAP adjustments:
Tax-equivalent income
242
233
232
233
239
Less non-GAAP adjustment:
Insurance reimbursement
(1,375)
Fixed asset (gains)/losses
1
(16)
Investment securities (gains)/losses
(31)
35
54
(154)
-
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
$
17,986
$
19,232
$
18,516
$
17,589
$
17,401
Efficiency Ratio (1)
58.81%
52.94%
57.57%
62.72%
53.00%
(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,168,803
$
12,450
4.32
%
$
1,202,677
$
12,754
4.30
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
363,155
1,406
1.57
%
255,853
990
1.57
%
Non taxable
28,022
505
7.31
%
26,075
492
7.65
%
Total
391,177
1,911
1.98
%
281,928
1,482
2.13
%
Federal funds sold
53,321
18
0.14
%
135,458
24
0.07
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
5,255
1
0.08
%
2,668
1
0.15
%
Other interest earning assets
1,029
8
3.15
%
4,459
40
3.64
%
Total earning assets
1,619,585
14,388
3.60
%
1,627,190
14,301
3.56
%
Allowance for loan losses
(15,900)
(16,404)
Non-earning assets
165,549
154,347
Total Assets
$
1,769,234
$
1,765,133
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
284,799
$
89
0.13
%
$
202,530
$
172
0.34
%
Interest-bearing money markets
295,923
63
0.09
%
358,038
170
0.19
%
Savings deposits
243,919
18
0.03
%
202,968
25
0.05
%
Time deposits
154,811
305
0.80
%
227,548
779
1.39
%
Short-term borrowings
59,555
18
0.12
%
50,301
24
0.19
%
Long-term borrowings
30,929
313
4.10
%
100,929
656
2.64
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,069,936
806
0.31
%
1,142,314
1,826
0.65
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
530,672
465,476
Other liabilities
28,109
25,802
Shareholders' Equity
140,517
131,541
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,769,234
$
1,765,133
Net interest income and spread
$
13,582
3.29
%
$
12,475
2.91
%
Net interest margin
3.40
%
3.11
%
