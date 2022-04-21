CEMEX supplies low-carbon Vertua® concrete for new San Diego State University Snapdragon Stadium

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today it is supporting the construction of San Diego State University's (SDSU) new Snapdragon Stadium, supplying the company's low-carbon concrete, Vertua®, and other sustainable mixes for the new state-of-the-art, 35,000-seat, multi-use facility in San Diego, Calif.

General contractor Clark Construction Group broke ground on the stadium in August 2020 with Pacific Southwest Structures, Inc. (PSSI) managing concrete operations on the project. PSSI worked with CEMEX to design concrete mixes to best support the stadium's engineering, aesthetic and sustainability needs, ultimately choosing several solutions that fit the company's Vertua® low-carbon concrete standards. Vertua® concrete reduces CO 2 emissions compared to an industry-standard Portland-cement-based concrete while maintaining strength and durability. CEMEX has supplied more than 35,000 cubic yards of low-carbon Vertua® concrete and other reduced CO 2 emission mixes for the project.

"CEMEX is constantly innovating to meet the needs of our customers, developing and delivering sustainable solutions to help them achieve their goals," said CEMEX USA Regional President—California Region Francisco Rivera said. "We are proud to contribute to the construction of such a beautiful facility that will be a landmark enjoyed by fans for years to come."

Snapdragon Stadium is being built on the SDSU Mission Valley site, just three trolley stops west of the university's San Diego campus. The new stadium is designed to be LEED Gold certified. The facility is part of the initial construction phase of SDSU Mission Valley, which is expected to transform the university and the greater San Diego region by providing a mixed-use and transit-oriented development that will expand the university's programs and opportunities while also providing retail, housing, and more than 80 acres of community parks and open space. Snapdragon Stadium is projected to open in fall 2022.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About San Diego State University

San Diego State University, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, is the top California State University campus for federal research support and is an active research public university in California. Students participate in transformational research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, internships and mentoring, and have access to a diverse range of student life opportunities. SDSU, residing on Kumeyaay land, is known for its long-standing efforts advancing diversity and inclusion. SDSU Mission Valley is designed as a vibrant, mixed-use, medium-density development that is transit-oriented, and expands the university's educational, research, entrepreneurial, and technology transfer programs. SDSU Mission Valley will also include transit, retail, housing, and the development of more than 80 acres of community parks and open space, including the 34-acre River Park.

