Black Dragon Capital and its Portfolio Companies Digital Joy and Grass Valley to Activate at 2022 NAB

Private Engagements, Speaking Panels, Show Floor Activity

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital, the private equity firm investing in companies disrupted by digitization, and its portfolio companies, Digital Joy and Grass Valley will be attending NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, April 23-27. At NAB, BDC and its portfolio companies will host private engagements, participate in speaking panels, and have a presence on the show floor to engage with industry leaders and offer insight into the rapidly changing media-tech landscape, and how media titans are preparing for the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital) (PRNewswire)

"Today, helped by the pandemic's impact on work life, the media industry has experienced accelerated digitization that has created opportunities for innovation and a transition to more advanced digital technologies," said Louis Hernandez Jr, CEO, founder and managing director of Black Dragon Capital (BDC). "As former operators and entrepreneurs, we're intimately familiar with current industry obstacles and are looking forward to working with our industry leaders at NAB to develop solutions to these issues, connect with emerging entrepreneurs, and stay on the cutting edge of emerging technology trends that will drive value in the future."

Private Engagements

Behind the scenes, Black Dragon Capital will host leaders from the largest media companies, key technology players and the most recognized leaders in the industry to gather insights and share its vision.

Whisper Suites: invitation-only basis engagements to showcase the latest cloud technology and learn more about the company's digital products.

Friends of Black Dragon Events: private social gatherings of industry leaders and friends of BDC.

Speaking Engagements

Grass Valley Press Conference

WHAT: Announcement of significant company update and important strategic partnerships

WHEN: Sunday, April 24 (1:00-2:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: NAB Press Briefing/ Conference Room: N242, LVCC

OPEN TO: Credential editorial media

Grass Valley Press Conference

WHAT: Larissa Goerner will present a paper about 'Media in the Cloud and the Super User Group with Deluxe

WHEN: Monday, April 25 at 10:45 a.m.

WHERE: W6428 – Connect Experiential Zone

OPEN TO: Exhibits Pass (All-Badge Access)

Grass Valley Press Conference

WHAT: Klaus Weber will present a paper during the show titled 'Optimized Camera Integration in IP-based Workflows and Infrastructures'

WHEN: Monday, April 25 at 12:35 p.m.

WHERE: W307-W309

OPEN TO: Exhibits Pass (All-Badge Access)

Diversity Is The Mother Of Innovation And Success

WHAT: Newly appointed Digital Joy President Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, the former Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Innovation with the WWE, will speak on the panel alongside senior executives from leading media technology vendors.

WHEN: Monday, April 25, 5:00-5:40 p.m. PT

WHERE: W10619 – CMIP Debate Theater

OPEN TO: Exhibits Pass (All-Badge Access)

Show Floor Activity

Grass Valley – Booth #C2017

Grass Valley will exhibit with a prominent booth location in Central Hall (#C2107) to showcase how it is leading the way as customer transition to the future of media and entertainment through IP, software, and cloud-based technology. The new Grass Valley booth is designed to take visitors on a journey through the GV vision of what the future production environment looks like, following video content from contribution via Grass Valley cameras through to asset management, editing, and playout via GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform). The booth will feature pods hosting key Grass Valley partners Appear, EditShare, Flowics, Haivision, and Telos Alliance to highlight third-party tools that integrate with AMPP to allow customers to create complete video workflows.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. The firm makes control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. The strategy has resulted in well above market returns and significant growth in enterprise value. The firm is currently managing approximately $900 million in enterprise value as of December 31, 2021.

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy is the end-to-end solution for cloud-based live and video-on-demand production, media asset management, multi-platform distribution, ad insertion, and audience engagement. At its core, Digital Joy provides a production and distribution platform with unified orchestration that allows users to create, edit and manage broadcast-quality content, easily and efficiently.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters, and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, enabling the production of rich, high-quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action; engages them with the story and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for 60 years and is owned by Black Dragon Capital.

For more information, visual assets, or interview requests, please contact:

BDC and Digital Joy

Gateway Group

BDC@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Grass Valley

Beth Clark

+44 (0)20 7486 4900

beth@platformcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital