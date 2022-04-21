BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $35.9 million, or $1.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $42.5 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $75.5 million compared to $77.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to the decline of PPP fee income of approximately $8.1 million, partially offset by the increase in interest income on debt securities of $2.0 million, an increase of $1.2 million related to interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve and $1.7 million in net interest income related to the Worthington acquisition. The net interest margin for the quarter was 2.78% compared to 3.36% a year ago. The decrease in margin was due to lower PPP fees earned during the quarter and an increase in cash held at the Federal Reserve. For the first quarter of 2022 a provision of $2.9 million was recorded, which was substantially related to acquired loans during the quarter, compared to no provision for credit losses recorded for March 31, 2021. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $43.7 million, compared to $39.9 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was mostly attributable to $4.9 million of income resulting from the application of equity method accounting related to an equity interest received in the process of a loan collection, along with a $2.0 million increase in income from service charges on deposits and $1.4 million increase in insurance commissions. The increase in non-interest income was partially offset by an unrealized loss of $4.0 million on bonds resulting from the sale of $226 million of low yielding securities, which were subsequently reinvested, and a $2.6 million gain on sale of other assets in the first quarter last year. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $72.5 million compared to $65.0 million last year because of the increase in salaries and employee benefits of approximately $4.4 million and other expenses related to the Worthington acquisition. The Company's effective tax rate was 17.8% compared to 18.5% for the first quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate was driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter and a lower state income tax rate.

At March 31, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $3.2 billion from December 31, 2021. Debt securities of $1.2 billion were up $677.2 million from December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.5 billion, an increase of $313.8 million from December 31, 2021. Loans increased $260.9 million due to the acquisition of Worthington. At March 31, 2022, the balance of the PPP loans was $30.4 million, compared to $80.4 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.3 billion, an increase of $3.2 billion from December 31, 2021. The increase in assets and deposits from December 31, 2021, was primarily related to the return in off-balance sheet sweep accounts related to the Company's year-end sweep program. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.9 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, a decrease of $3.9 million over December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders equity was due to unrealized losses in other comprehensive income.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.27% of total loans at March 31, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2022, down from 1.36% at and year-end 2021, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was approximately 500% compared to 402% at year-end 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company's nonaccrual loans were $17.5 million compared to $20.9 million at year-end 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "We were pleased to close on the acquisition of Worthington National Bank during the quarter bringing total assets in Texas to approximately $2 billion providing a strong platform for future growth in the DFW market. Overall, the Company performed well in the quarter with the expectation for future margin expansion as the Fed continues to implement its planned tightening. With the pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, our attention has turned to whether the Fed is successful in walking the fine line of taming inflation without causing a recession. In the meantime we will continue to focus on what we can control, the most important of which is taking care of and expanding our customer base in the communities that we serve."

On February 8, 2022, BancFirst Corporation acquired Worthington National Bank ("Worthington"). Worthington is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. At acquisition, Worthington had approximately $488 million in total assets, $261 million in loans and $430 million in deposits. Upon acquisition, Worthington continued to operate as "Worthington National Bank" under a separate OCC charter and remain a separate subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation governed by its existing board of directors. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital or other support to increase Worthington's ability to approve larger loans and allow Worthington to continue to grow earning assets.

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 75,507

$ 75,898

$ 80,190

$ 82,363

$ 77,206 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

2,936

(224)

1,483

(9,949)

— Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue

3,506

3,336

3,210

3,264

3,102 Service charges on deposits

21,375

22,095

21,706

20,524

19,100 Securities transactions

(3,915)

630

150

172

95 Income from sales of loans

1,666

1,545

1,594

2,133

2,010 Insurance commissions

7,427

6,075

6,666

5,015

5,989 Cash management

3,131

3,115

3,127

3,068

3,003 Other

10,460

8,897

3,333

10,442

6,636 Total noninterest income

43,650

45,693

39,786

44,618

39,935





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

43,932

42,887

42,267

41,992

39,577 Occupancy expense, net

4,403

4,521

5,086

4,528

4,348 Depreciation

4,775

4,708

4,207

4,133

3,877 Amortization of intangible assets

831

759

755

809

793 Data processing services

1,805

1,663

1,734

1,660

1,678 Net expense from other real estate owned

1,794

2,412

1,810

3,357

1,510 Marketing and business promotion

2,073

2,080

1,796

1,648

1,879 Deposit insurance

1,128

968

846

766

876 Other

11,771

16,783

11,713

15,130

10,425 Total noninterest expense

72,512

76,781

70,214

74,023

64,963 Income before income taxes

43,709

45,034

48,279

62,907

52,178 Income tax expense

7,794

6,866

9,529

14,715

9,658 Net income

$ 35,915

$ 38,168

$ 38,750

$ 48,192

$ 42,520 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.10

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.47

$ 1.30 Net income-diluted

1.08

1.15

1.16

1.45

1.27 Cash dividends declared

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.34

0.34 Common shares outstanding

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217

32,784,513

32,771,013 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,666,916

32,585,784

32,744,104

32,779,227

32,756,852 Diluted

33,315,333

33,180,680

33,267,955

33,405,923

33,408,116 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.22%

1.33%

1.37%

1.79%

1.69% Return on average stockholders' equity

12.33

13.02

13.42

17.42

15.90 Net interest margin

2.78

2.87

3.09

3.32

3.36 Efficiency ratio

60.85

63.15

58.52

58.29

55.46

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,624,431

$ 9,405,612

$ 11,302,771

$ 11,015,287

$ 10,549,305 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,816,532

1,821,203

3,836,809

3,373,099

2,788,316 Debt securities

1,211,668

534,500

529,484

563,771

520,543 Total loans

6,507,977

6,194,218

6,037,886

6,207,262

6,380,108 Allowance for credit losses

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463)

(83,963)

(90,860) Deposits

11,250,971

8,091,914

9,992,044

9,728,389

9,371,940 Stockholders' equity

1,167,802

1,171,734

1,146,874

1,131,591

1,094,671 Book value per common share

35.68

35.94

35.21

34.52

33.40 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

29.60

30.80

30.04

29.35

28.27 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

59.72%

60.16%

61.56%

65.36%

70.84% Average earning assets to total assets

91.92

92.13

92.13

92.01

91.54 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

9.86

10.19

10.22

10.25

10.64 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 6,360

$ 4,964

$ 5,186

$ 4,386

$ 5,282 Nonaccrual loans (5)

17,453

20,892

26,607

29,802

35,326 Restructured loans

2,345

3,665

7,073

7,485

7,801 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

26,158

29,521

38,866

41,673

48,409 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,729

39,553

39,060

40,183

30,320 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

65,887

69,074

77,926

81,856

78,729 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.27%

0.34%

0.44%

0.48%

0.55% Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.27

0.34

0.46

0.51

0.62 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.40

0.48

0.64

0.67

0.76 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.40

0.48

0.67

0.71

0.85 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.52

0.73

0.69

0.74

0.75 Allowance to total loans

1.34

1.36

1.43

1.35

1.42 Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.35

1.37

1.48

1.44

1.60 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

499.83

401.76

324.96

281.73

257.20 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

333.51

284.33

222.46

201.48

187.69 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

0.03

0.01

0.06

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):









































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,167,802

$ 1,171,734

$ 1,146,874

$ 1,131,591

$ 1,094,671 Less goodwill

173,798

149,922

149,922

149,922

149,922 Less intangible assets, net

25,456

17,566

18,325

19,283

18,206 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 968,548

$ 1,004,246

$ 978,627

$ 962,386

$ 926,543 Common shares outstanding

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217

32,784,513

32,771,013 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 29.60

$ 30.80

$ 30.04

$ 29.35

$ 28.27





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets,net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





















Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):









































Total loans

$ 6,507,977

$ 6,194,218

$ 6,037,886

$ 6,207,262

$ 6,380,108 Less PPP loans

30,438

80,412

201,208

368,620

713,714 Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 6,477,539

$ 6,113,806

$ 5,836,678

$ 5,838,642

$ 5,666,394





















Nonaccrual loans (5)

17,453

20,892

26,607

29,802

35,326 Nonaccrual loans to totalNon-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.27%

0.34%

0.46%

0.51%

0.62% Total nonperforming and restructured loans

26,158

29,521

38,866

41,673

48,409 Nonperforming and restructured loans to totalNon-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.40%

0.48%

0.67%

0.71%

0.85% Allowance for credit losses

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463)

(83,963)

(90,860) Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.35%

1.37%

1.48%

1.44%

1.60%





















(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table (4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.4 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022









Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets:













Loans

$ 6,359,795

$ 73,066

4.66 % Debt securities – taxable

1,105,222

3,781

1.39

Debt securities – tax exempt

4,774

34

2.93

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,548,875

1,758

0.20

Total earning assets

11,018,666

78,639

2.89

















Nonearning assets:













Cash and due from banks

269,015









Interest receivable and other assets

785,248









Allowance for credit losses

(85,228)









Total nonearning assets

969,035









Total assets

$ 11,987,701

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:













Transaction deposits

$ 942,178

$ 191

0.08 % Savings deposits

4,170,503

1,141

0.11

Time deposits

654,091

649

0.40

Short-term borrowings

2,459

1

0.12

Subordinated debt

85,992

1,030

4.86

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,855,223

3,012

0.21

















Interest free funds:













Noninterest bearing deposits

4,883,050









Interest payable and other liabilities

67,688









Stockholders' equity

1,181,740









Total interest free funds

6,132,478









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 11,987,701









Net interest income





$ 75,627





Net interest spread









2.68 % Effect of interest free funds









0.10 % Net interest margin









2.78 %

