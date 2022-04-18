World's First-Ever Climate Friendly Snack Brand, Airly® Foods, Celebrates Earth Day at this Year's Highly Anticipated St. Louis Earth Day Festival

Local St. Louis-based food company joins as one of the leading sponsors of the festival, offering free samples, prizes and meet & greet with Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airly® Foods, the first-ever climate friendly snack born and bred out of St. Louis, will be celebrating Earth Day in their own backyard this year. As a brand that practices regenerative agriculture techniques in their mission to fight climate change through food, Airly will be one of the leading sponsors at the 2022 St. Louis Earth Day Festival, organized by the local non-profit earthday365.

Throughout the festival, Airly will be offering free samples of Airly Oat Clouds, games, prizes, and an exclusive appearance by St. Louis' very own Baseball Hall of Famer, Ozzie Smith. Ozzie will be at the Airly booth for a meet and greet with visitors on Saturday April 23 between 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Both earthday365 and Airly share the same goal—empowering everyday people to make actionable steps towards preserving the planet. Each 7.5oz box of Airly crackers removes between 18g – 21g of CO 2 from the air, which is equivalent to 2,500 – 2,900 beach balls worth of fresher air, so everyone who purchases a box is helping to remove greenhouse gases.

"We know how much heart St. Louisans have for this city, and we are thrilled to share that hometown pride at such an anticipated community event," said Jen McKnight, Co-Founder of Airly Foods. "To help show attendees how Airly cleans enough air to fill thousands of beach balls, our booth will have its very own 'Gateway Arch' made entirely out of beach balls. You won't be able to miss it!"

The St. Louis Earth Day Festival, which makes its return to in-person events after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Muny Grounds in Forest Park. Airly's booth will be along "Sponsors Row" under the Muny Box Office.

About Airly® Foods

Airly Foods is part of Bright Future Foods LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit airlyfoods.com.

About earthday365

Established in 2002, earthday365 has played a major role in St. Louis' sustainability practices through dynamic yearly programming, running the festival, and establishing initiatives like Recycling on the Go and the Green Dinning Alliance.

