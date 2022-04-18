Wix Events Launches Seating Map Builder

Businesses and venues can leverage the Wix Seating Map Builder to sell assigned tickets for their events

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today released a new builder for Wix business owners and venues to create customized seating maps of their venues, enabling their customers to select and purchase assigned seats for those events.

Business owners and venues can price tickets based on the location of the seat. (PRNewswire)

In a simple process, Wix business owners can now create a customized seating map according to their specific venue space and create different types of tickets to match their seating map. From tour buses to campsites and churches to clubs or big venues to even dinner parties, this builder makes it easy for business owners to create, manage and monetize their events.

Business owners and venues can create detailed maps of the venue and price tickets based on the location of the seat. They can build the map with any variation of seating for their events including tables, rows of seats, areas with general seating (e.g., a standing room only area), reserved VIP sections, or a combination of any of the above. When customers want to purchase tickets, they can see the available seating, hover over the seat to see the price, and click to select the seats they would like to purchase.

"In the short period of time since releasing the Seating Map Builder to businesses, the average number of tickets per event and average ticket price per event have increased," said Donatas Dautartas , Head of Wix Events. "This release has opened the door for businesses and venues to manage ticketing of their events on their own, when they previously had to hire developers to build these complex systems. We're proud to deliver this exciting builder to our existing users and look forward to working with new businesses and venues, and to help them grow their businesses."

Wix Events is an event management platform for tickets & RSVPs. Business owners can host and showcase their events on their website, connect online conferencing solutions (Wix Live or Zoom), send invites, and accept secure online payments. The platform offers networking and social tools for event attendees, and businesses can utilize Wix Owner App to check-in guests, sell tickets, and manage their events on the go. In the past year, Wix Events has witnessed an influx of new users as businesses and venues gradually begin to return to in-person events. Wix Events Gross Payments Volume (GPV) increased by 88% year over year, with 75% more tickets sold online in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The Seating Map builder is available to all Wix premium users at no additional cost.

To learn more about the Seating Map Builder, click here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

Customers can see the available seating, hover over the seat to see the price, and click to select the seats to purchase. (PRNewswire)

Create customized seating maps according to specific venue spaces, with any variation of seating. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.