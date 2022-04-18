OPEN MINDS Praises NextGen Release Of Latest EHR Tool For Behavioral Health, Human Services

NextGen Healthcare's latest version of its behavioral health suite aims to enhance clinical documentation for patients with disabilities.

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology organization NextGen Healthcare has released its latest and most comprehensive EHR interactive software tool featuring enhanced clinical documentation capabilities and workflow functionality. This is the industry's first wide-ranging EHR solution that successfully integrates physical, behavioral health, human services and oral health rolled into one powerful software platform.

To address the growing need for collaborative EHR-BH solutions, this all-inclusive version of the NextGen Healthcare platform incorporates outpatient mental health services, substance use disorders, crisis services, residential treatment services, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and primary care. When using this advanced tool, providers can now capture a true holistic view of patients' daily activities, clinical outcomes, improvements, and experiences—including those with intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD).

Additionally, the NextGen Healthcare behavioral health suite 4.5 provides options for integrated service plans and patient customization such as psychiatric advance directives. Reflecting standard practice metrics, this differentiated EHR platform includes expanded reporting and financial tracking capabilities, whereby practice administration can quickly pinpoint program caseloads, manage reimbursement and revenue.

NextGen Healthcare platforms have been demonstrated to help improve patient outcomes, decrease morbidity, and reduce medication errors through medication reconciliation. Meeting patient care needs in today's rapidly evolving health care environment is highly dependent on accessing the right information from a variety of clinical sources. The new interoperability focused NextGen Healthcare platform is one that will grow as your practice grows by addressing your patient needs today and their needs of the future. To learn more please visit https://www.nextgen.com/about-us/newsroom/press-release/nextgen-healthcare-unveils-latest-solution-behavioral-health-and .

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at www.nextgen.com .

About Integrated Care Online

The online community, Integrated Care Online by NextGen Healthcare, is the industry leader for integrated health clinical content, best practices, and strategic insights. The online community provides:

An online resource for information and case studies demonstrating successful interoperability among clinicians, hospitals, and labs.

Executive Insights on models and best practices to enhanced integrated care.

Integrated, fast, and intuitive mobile results.

By providing clear direction, Integrated Care Online powered by NextGen Healthcare is driving informed evidence-based practice(s) in the field of behavioral health. Learn more and join free at https://integratedcareonline.com/ .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

