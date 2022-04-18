EcoFlow Partners with One Tree Planted to Restore Forests in Celebration of Earth Day 2022

EcoFlow will plant a tree for free in the name of every customer who participates in 'Make the Change'

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today kickstarts its partnership with Vermont-based reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted to 'Make the Change' amid rapid climate change. Beginning April 18, EcoFlow will donate one dollar to One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every customer who registers for the 'Make the Change' program. EcoFlow will also plant a tree for every purchase made during Earth Day celebrations.

"We appreciate the support of EcoFlow and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership," said Ashley Lamontagne, Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted. "Through their 'Make the Change' initiative we will be able to plant trees in areas where they are needed most and further our goal of global reforestation."

Founded in 2014, One Tree Planted plants one tree for every dollar donated. With a mission to make it simple for everyone to help the environment, One Tree Planted has planted over 40 million trees since its inception. By joining forces with One Tree Planted, EcoFlow is joining the call for individuals to lead a sustainable lifestyle by switching from fuel and gas to clean energy.

"We are glad to have found a partner in One Tree Planted who shares the same mission and goal as EcoFlow," said Jenny Zhang, Marketing Director at EcoFlow. "Whether it is by planting trees or offering sustainable energy solutions, we both envision an eco-friendly future owned by every individual but we need everyone to take action, starting from Earth Day 2022."

Through its commitment towards developing innovative renewable energy ecosystems, EcoFlow has become an important participant in the world's mission to achieve carbon neutrality. The carbon-neutral lifestyle it champions is an achievable goal for every individual and household.

Earlier this month, EcoFlow launched the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel, a home-integrated battery system that with the DELTA Pro ecosystem, provides uninterrupted backup power for essential home appliances and smart energy management for households. With the release of the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel, EcoFlow aims to ease the way for individuals to embrace renewable power sources and reduce their reliance on the grid.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet and renewable power storage solutions.

