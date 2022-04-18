Alpine Recovery Center Launches Medicaid Addiction Treatment Program in Colorado

New Center Provides High-Quality Care for Underserved Communities

DENVER, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Recovery Center, a new drug and alcohol rehabilitation center specializing in addiction and mental health treatment for Colorado Access Medicaid recipients, today announced its opening. The new center brings top-quality addiction treatment to a historically underserved population.

In 2019, one in five Colorado Medicaid enrollees reported not receiving health care due to insurance, compared with less than 10 percent of people with employer-provided insurance or plans purchased on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Alpine Recovery Center aims to change those statistics and provide life-saving care when overdose deaths are at record levels.

"Since COVID, more people need treatment than ever before, and the gap between needing and being able to find care has grown," said Alpine Recovery Center CEO Shannon Van Deman. "Our goal is to expand access to high-quality care to as many people as possible. What sets us apart is just how comprehensive our services are, which includes helping people find all the resources they need. We understand that when someone worries about finding a place to live or is depressed, they cannot focus on their treatment. We're here to help people recover from drug and alcohol use and set them up for success in all areas of life."

Alpine Recovery Center's launch comes on the heels of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing the U.S. topped 100,000 overdose deaths in a year for the first time. CDC data also indicates heroin use increased nearly 77 percent in households with an average income of $20,000-49,000 and 62 percent in households with an average income of under $20,000. "We believe every human being deserves access to high-quality care regardless of financial resources," Van Deman said. Alpine Recovery Center hopes to end treatment disparities affecting low-income communities.

Colorado Access Medicaid pays 100% percent of the cost of Alpine Recovery Center's services. Its addiction treatment programs are available online, and the company plans to open an in-person facility in Aurora, Colorado in the summer of 2022. Alpine Recovery Center is accepting new clients with groups forming immediately. For more information, call 720-704-2883 or visit AlpineRecoveryCenter.com.

About Alpine Recovery Center

Alpine Recovery Center is an accredited, dual-diagnosis treatment center specializing in co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders in adults. It provides personalized treatment plans addressing specific needs using evidence-based treatment techniques, and services are covered 100 percent by Colorado Access Medicaid. Alpine Recovery Center is a subsidiary of AspenRidge Recovery, LLC. For more information, visit AlpineRecoveryCenter.com.

