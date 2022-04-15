InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Swim Shorts to Enhance Safety (BTK-147)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of swim shorts with an added safety device that could be used in the event of an emergency during a water-based activity," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the GILLY SHORTS. My design could help to reduce the risk of an individual drowning."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved pair of swim trunks to enhance safety during water sport activities. In doing so, it offers a unique and comfortable alternative to traditional life jackets. As a result, it would help to keep the user afloat in the event of an emergency and it would eliminate the need to constantly swim or tread water. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for swimmers, boaters and other water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp