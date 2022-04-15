InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Sink for Bathrooms (AUP-967)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and accessible sink that enables you to wash your hands immediately after using the toilet," said an inventor, from Leander, Texas, "so I invented the MINI SINK. My design would increase personal hygiene and it would eliminate the need to touch your clothing with soiled hands."

The invention provides a convenient way to wash hands after using the toilet. In doing so, it ensures that the hands are clean before repositioning clothing. As a result, it enhances sanitation. It also could help to conserve water. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

