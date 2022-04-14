Mark Mendoza Joins Claremont Lincoln University as Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President

Esteemed higher education leader to oversee CLU operations

CLAREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher education executive Mark Mendoza has joined Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) as its Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President. In this role, Mr. Mendoza will oversee all aspects of operations, marketing, enrollment, and technology; spearhead key collaborations with strategic partners; and set operational and strategic priorities to achieve CLU's long-term vision.

Claremont Lincoln University - Socially Conscious Education® (PRNewswire)

"Mark Mendoza's focus on student success, his collaborative leadership style, and his considerable managerial strengths, innovative practices, and strategic agility are exactly suited to CLU's ambitious vision for the future," states Dr. Lynn Priddy, President of Claremont Lincoln University. "He knows both the mission and business of higher education, valuing academic excellence and the student experience in ways fully aligned with CLU's values and focus on ethics and equity."

Mr. Mendoza brings two decades of higher education experience and extensive operations expertise in building effective teams and innovating solutions that lead to better student outcomes. He is known for collaborative leadership that creates strategic growth and that achieves operational efficiencies and organizational goals. While in the business sector supporting higher education, Mark worked with over 30 non-profit and private regional colleges and universities, guiding their leadership teams, helping them surpass enrollment and revenue goals, and assuring their effective educational and operational technology integrations.

Mr. Mendoza holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from University of Central Oklahoma, a Master of Arts in Human Relations from University of Oklahoma, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Phoenix.

"I am honored to join CLU, an organization with an entrepreneurial spirit and a socially conscious leadership model, an approach to teaching and learning that I believe is missing in most other universities," said Mr. Mendoza. "CLU has exceptional, forward-looking, and distinctive programs, and I look forward to championing the strategic vision through student-focused strategies and excellence in quality, service, compliance, and brand expansion."

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is a non-profit graduate university offering affordable online master's degrees, graduate certificates, and professional development programs. Through a socially conscious education framework, CLU's mission is to create a new leadership ecosystem through its proprietary Claremont Core® , a distinctive model that encompasses the knowledge needed to become an effective leader of positive change in the workplace or community. CLU is regionally accredited by the highly regarded WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), which ensures institutions meet strict standards and fulfill their missions to serve their students and the public good. Master's degree programs at CLU focus on civic engagement , ethics , healthcare administration , higher education , human resources , organizational leadership , management , professional studies, public administration , social impact , and sustainability leadership.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University