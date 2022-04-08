Skanska signs contract for work at wastewater resource recovery facility in NY, USA, for USD 248M, SEK 2.3 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with R.J. Industries, Inc., signed a contract with NYC Department of Environmental Protection to do work at its Hunts Point Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in the Bronx, New York, USA. The total contract is worth USD 309M. Skanska's share of the contract is worth about USD 248M, about SEK 2.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2022.

The contract includes the installation of cast-in-place concrete, prefabricated guardhouse and walkway bridges, electric, heating, ventilation, and plumbing, instrumentation and controls, site clearing, excavation and final landscaping.

Construction will begin in spring 2022 and is scheduled for completion in March 2026.

