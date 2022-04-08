ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 08, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.
- Stress Management and Self-Care
- Television and Streaming Services
- Relationships and Psychology
- Translator, Japanese Language Service – Dow Jones (NY)
- Deputy Section Editor - Future of Everything, WSJ - NY – Dow Jones (NY)
- Earnings News: How to Get the Latest Financials in Your Inbox
- 4 Wine Blogs to Say "Cheers" to This Spring
Stress Management & Self-Care
Samantha Gambino
Psychologist
Healthcare
I specialize in stress management, anxiety, depression, wellness, self-care, fitness and exercise.
Mental health and wellness
@samanthagambinopsyd
Website: DrSamanthagambino.com
Media contact: Samantha Gambino, sgambinopsyd@gmail.com
Television and Streaming Services
Aaron Barnhart
Senior Editor and Author, TV Expert
Primetimer.com
As an internet pioneer, TV critic for over 15 years, and the Senior Editor for Primetimer.com, the web's leading resource for television news, reviews and commentary, I am a leading expert on trends and topics regarding TV, streaming services, movies and what to watch next.
Aaron can discuss: 1. What's new and noteworthy among all the network and streaming services, what's best for every interest and every budget. 2."Cord-cutting" and 3 easy steps that will give you the best bang for your buck. 3. The hidden gems on streaming TV. Great shows no one's talking about. 4. "The curated binge:" Short on time, some viewers have stopped bingeing entire seasons of shows and are instead watching playlists of episodes from a single or multiple shows by theme. 5. Can share hand-curated lists of recommended shows to watch, depending on what other shows you like
https://www.linkedin.com/in/aaronbarn/
Website: https://www.primetimer.com/
Media contact: Aaron Barnhart, leslie@prbythebook.com
Relationships and Psychology
Dr. Alyson Nerenberg
Licensed Psychologist
Dr. Alyson Nerenberg Psychology Associates, PC
My hope is to help lessen the shame, blame and guilt we all suffer from so we can live our best lives with honesty, accountability and love.
Dr. Nerenberg can speak on most all topics in the psychology realm, but specializes in relationships (including perfectionism, narcissism), trauma, and addictions.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alyson-nerenberg-08b9217/
Website: https://www.healingrelationshipspa.com/
Media contact: Leslie Barrett, leslie@prbythebook.com
