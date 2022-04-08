Show You Care
Northwestern Mutual Boasts Record Number of Wealth Advisors in New Forbes "Best-In-State" Ranking

Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that over 100 of its financial advisors – more than ever before – have been listed among the best in their state according to a ranking by Forbes.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)
Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)(PRNewswire)

"Northwestern Mutual's dedicated and highly skilled financial advisors continue to set new standards and break records in wealth management," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "I'm deeply grateful for our advisors' tireless efforts to help a growing number of Americans plan for the future, and thrilled to see the well-deserved recognition they continue to earn for delivering greater value and peace of mind to the clients they proudly serve."

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are nominated by their firms, and each advisor is thoroughly vetted, interviewed, and assigned a ranking by SHOOK Research. SHOOK takes a wide variety of factors into consideration when evaluating nominees, including industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. Forbes receives more than 30,000 applicants annually, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state.

The Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list are:

John Adams
Scott Ashline
Bryan  Austin
John Barnes
Bradley Baune
Bradley Bedell
Douglas Benson Jr.
Joseph Beshear
John  Black
Keenan Blanchford
Arthur Blick
John Bongiovanni
Vincent Boyd
A P Gardner Brown
Bryan  Buckley
John Calvert III
Thomas Canale
Louis Cannataro
Matthew Carothers
William Clark
Mark Clary
Chris Collins
Tyson Cromwell
Scott Mila
Sebastian Minaudo
Steven Miura
Edward Moyzes
Hans Myklebust
Justin Neal
William Newman
Kevin Olson
Shannon Ouellette
Greg Pederson
Jeffrey Photiades
Juliette Prince
Rob Randels
John Reynolds
John Roland
Robert Roy
Thomas Sanczyk

Jerry David
Daniel Day
Christian Dill
Jim DiNardo
Kevin Dooley
Samuel Dowdy
Emmett Dupas III
Kevin Dwyer
Brian Eder
David Eisenhauer
Michael Ellis
Darrin Englebert
James Erb
Benjamin Feldman
Jacqueline Fish
James Fitzgerald
Merrill Gagne
Ryan George
David Girola
William Gombatz
Daniel Gould
Charles Greer
Daniel Grimm
James Sawtelle
Rainer Schlichtherle
Stephen Schwartz
Edward Shanahan
David Shuley
Brent Shunk
Monica Sinha
Joseph Small
Ryan Smith
Gary Smith
Kevin Spahn
Scott Sparks
Vincent Spinosa
Luke Sturges
Todd Tauzin
Gary Taylor
Steven Tennant

Charles Harlan
Joshua Harmon
Tim Harrison
Benjamin Harvey
Matthew Heckmann
John Iezzi
Michael Jacob
Kevin Johnson
Bradley Justice
Michael Kavanagh
Robert Kilroy
Justin  Kirby
Mark Kull
Casey Lang
Tyler Layne
Randall Lehman
Matthew Lytell
Kurt Mattson
Brian Mayeu
Edward McGill
Michael McGinley
Eric McGough
James Meanix
Steve Thagard
Peter Tiboris
Peter Tillinghast
Jennifer Torrey
Abigail Tuttle
Scott Underwood
Neil Van Dam
Tracy VanDyke
Craig Volk
Joshua Waite
Jarret Wandrei
Thomas Wilmink II
Mark Wise
Matthew  Wunder
James Zara

