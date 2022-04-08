Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe Opens its 16th Location - its First in Fairfield County, CT

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. , April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe continues to open more Connecticut locations to sell their famous Award-Winning grinders. G. Matthew Youngs, the franchise owner of the newly opened location in Norwalk, CT, – as of March 2022 – discovered Nardelli's in 2012 when he and his friends were at a lacrosse tournament in central Connecticut. After experiencing Nardelli's, Matthew and his friends made it a competition to find the best Italian combo by exploring various delis. They were never able to find one that beat Nardelli's. Because of this, Matthew and his friends would drive 20-30 minutes to the Danbury or Milford locations for the sensational Italian combo. Matthew was intrigued by an opportunity to bring Nardelli's to lower Fairfield County – and succeeded.

"Since opening, customers that are familiar with Nardelli's are already saying 'We're so glad you're finally open and you're here,' and customers that didn't already know Nardelli's are quickly becoming repeat customers," said Matthew Youngs, franchise owner of the Norwalk, CT, Nardelli's location. Matthew intends to open at least four more stores targeting Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, and Westchester County.

For more information on the new Norwalk location, contact franchise owner, G. Matthew Youngs, 345 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 at (203) 354-8300. Closed on Sunday's. For menu and catering options, please visit https://nardellis.com.

About Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe: Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe, established in 1922, pleases guests with Award Winning grinder sandwiches and wraps, salads, and various traditional Italian favorites in a fast-casual restaurant. The business has been in the family for three generations, and this year Nardelli's is celebrating its 100th ANNIVERSARY. The next openings scheduled for Sturbridge, MA and East Lyme, CT. To learn more about Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe, visit their website at https://nardellis.com/ .

