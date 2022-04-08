InventHelp Presents Nostril Filtration Device (JTK-123)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needs to be an alternative to wearing a mask," said the inventor from Raymond, Miss. "I thought of this idea to help protect lives by restricting the inflow of airborne agents through the nostrils."

He created the patent-pending BREATHABLE NOSE INSERTS (FILTERED) to fulfill the need for breathing filtered air to avoid sickness and disease. This device provides an alternative to wearing a mask and peace of mind for safety-conscious citizens venturing out in public places. Additionally, this device is compact, affordable, lightweight, comfortable to wear and disposable.

