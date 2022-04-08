Show You Care
InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Hold 24 Playing Cards (JMC-2386)

Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to grip, hold and view 24 playing cards," said an inventor, from Michigan City, Ind., "so I invented FLIP'S CARD HOLDER. My design helps to reduce the frustration and energy required with manually supporting playing cards in the hands."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides an easier way to support several playing cards in the hands. In doing so, it enables the user to grip up to 24 cards at one time. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with arthritis and limited manual dexterity. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2386, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

