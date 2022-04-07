PRICESMART ANNOUNCES RECORD FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

NET MERCHANDISE SALES EXCEED $1 BILLION

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW BY 12.6%

COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW BY 10.3%

MEMBERSHIP BASE AND RENEWAL RATE INCREASED TO RECORD LEVELS

OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 7.4%

$1.03 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced record operating results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended on February 28, 2022.

PriceSmart, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:

"Our team achieved a record second quarter, with net merchandise sales of more than $1 billion for the first time in our Company's history. The favorable results for the quarter were driven by net merchandise sales growth of 12.6% and comparable net merchandise sales growth of 10.3% as compared to the same period last year. Our 12-month trailing membership renewal rate was a record 89.8%, and our membership base has grown to its all-time high.

"This quarter marks record performance in net merchandise sales, earnings per share, membership base and renewal rates. We continue the pursuit of our three drivers of growth that include expanding our real estate footprint, enhancing Member benefits and increasing incremental sales through PriceSmart.com. With respect to real estate, we plan to open our second club in Jamaica next week, located in the city of Portmore, marking the Company's 50th warehouse club.

"We continue to invest in enhancing our Membership benefits, including our Wellness and other initiatives. PriceSmart.com is gaining traction as more members shop with us online. Through our digital presence we are increasing our engagement with Members which also helps drive in-club sales. We believe that our investments in these drivers of growth are providing positive momentum and results for the Company.

"I am proud of our team's results despite facing and solving for supply chain issues being faced by many in our industry."

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 10.8% to $1.04 billion compared to $937.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, net merchandise sales increased 12.6% to $1.01 billion from $898.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $26.3 million, or 3.0%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 49 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2022 compared to 47 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2021.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 47 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 10.3% for the 13-week period ended February 27, 2022 compared to the comparable period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $24.2 million or 2.7% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal second quarter of $48.3 million compared to operating income of $45.0 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart was $31.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to $28.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Conference Call Information

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Friday, April 8, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 209-8211 toll free or (412) 317-5214 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart, Inc. call. A digital replay will be available through April 15, 2022, following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 5341114.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company plans to open a new warehouse club in Portmore, Jamaica in April 2022 and has begun construction on a club in Medellín, Colombia that is anticipated to open in the summer of 2023. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate at least 51 warehouse clubs, depending on the timing of the development and construction of other warehouse club projects in our pipeline.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "plans," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, the impact of government policies and restrictions that have limited access for our Members, and shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to ir@pricesmart.com .

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:























Net merchandise sales

$ 1,011,896

$ 898,404

$ 1,955,939

$ 1,736,773 Export sales



8,674



9,706



19,208



20,587 Membership income



15,071



13,799



29,862



27,098 Other revenue and income



2,916



15,660



8,904



30,543 Total revenues



1,038,557



937,569



2,013,913



1,815,001 Operating expenses:























Cost of goods sold:























Net merchandise sales



853,633



755,108



1,646,826



1,458,727 Export sales



8,215



9,315



18,282



19,748 Non-merchandise



—



6,268



1,809



12,092 Selling, general and administrative:























Warehouse club and other operations



93,993



90,449



185,189



175,281 General and administrative



33,951



31,270



65,644



58,791 Pre-opening expenses



130



48



1,100



650 Loss on disposal of assets



313



132



724



202 Total operating expenses



990,235



892,590



1,919,574



1,725,491 Operating income



48,322



44,979



94,339



89,510 Other income (expense):























Interest income



549



445



1,067



936 Interest expense



(2,438)



(2,228)



(4,028)



(4,261) Other income (expense), net



(819)



(292)



590



(1,837) Total other expense



(2,708)



(2,075)



(2,371)



(5,162) Income before provision for income taxes and

loss of unconsolidated affiliates



45,614



42,904



91,968



84,348 Provision for income taxes



(14,139)



(14,565)



(29,953)



(28,183) Loss of unconsolidated affiliates



(14)



(12)



(24)



(21) Net income



31,461



28,327



61,991



56,144 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—



(91)



(19)



(171) Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$ 31,461

$ 28,236

$ 61,972

$ 55,973 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share

available for distribution:























Basic

$ 1.03

$ 0.92

$ 2.01

$ 1.82 Diluted

$ 1.03

$ 0.92

$ 2.01

$ 1.82 Shares used in per share computations:























Basic



30,578



30,376



30,565



30,387 Diluted



30,582



30,404



30,593



30,412

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



















February 28,









2022

August 31,



(Unaudited)

2021 ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 178,705

$ 202,060 Short-term restricted cash



4,172



3,647 Short-term investments



26,933



50,233 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $52 as of February 28, 2022

and $94 as of August 31, 2021, respectively



15,001



12,359 Merchandise inventories



470,313



389,711 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $1,566 and $0 as of February

28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



46,156



39,194 Total current assets



741,280



697,204 Long-term restricted cash



12,036



9,772 Property and equipment, net



753,671



730,204 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



115,290



123,655 Goodwill



43,334



45,095 Other intangibles, net



1,542



7,762 Deferred tax assets



26,258



24,225 Other non-current assets (includes $4,583 and $2,464 as of February 28, 2022 and

August 31, 2021, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



69,399



57,329 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates



10,520



10,544 Total Assets

$ 1,773,330

$ 1,705,790 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

$ 15,342

$ — Accounts payable



380,778



388,791 Accrued salaries and benefits



32,239



41,896 Deferred income



30,793



26,898 Income taxes payable



10,164



8,310 Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities



42,240



39,736 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



6,808



8,526 Dividends payable



13,430



— Long-term debt, current portion



28,761



19,395 Total current liabilities



560,555



533,552 Deferred tax liability



1,946



1,568 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion



5,602



4,160 Long-term operating lease liabilities



122,602



129,256 Long-term debt, net of current portion



120,057



110,110 Other long-term liabilities (includes $958 and $3,010 for the fair value of

derivative instruments and $7,726 and $7,380 for post-employment plans as of

February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively)



8,684



10,930 Total Liabilities



819,446



789,576

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,626,219 and

31,467,971 shares issued and 30,871,179 and 30,755,308 shares outstanding (net of

treasury shares) as of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



473,277



465,015 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(184,413)



(182,508) Retained earnings



694,186



658,919 Less: treasury stock at cost, 755,040 shares as of February 28, 2022 and 712,663

shares as of August 31, 2021



(29,169)



(26,084) Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders



953,884



915,345 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries



—



869 Total Stockholders' Equity



953,884



916,214 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 1,773,330

$ 1,705,790

