Dream Trips Inspire Visitors to Discover Vail This Summer

Win One of Three Vail Dream Trips Starting at $14,000

VAIL, Colo., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies is a quaint mountain village where adventure and luxury meet. For nearly 60 years, Vail has welcomed year-round visitors to explore the surrounding national forest, delight in culinary creations, experience amazing cultural performances, stay in world-class lodging and so much more. This summer, the destination has developed a series of dream trips that package the very best of what Vail has to offer. These exclusive, one-of-a-kind packages were curated to inspire travel and allow visitors to experience their ultimate dream vacation.

Discover Vail, the official destination tourism marketing effort for Vail, has developed seven dream trips to package exclusive experiences ranging from the ultimate golf getaway to a backcountry llama chalet offer. Following are four of Discover Vail's signature Dream Trip experiences.

Dream Golf Experience

Step into a dream golf getaway and enjoy some of the finest golf courses in the Vail Valley. This six-night package includes lodging at the exclusive Arrabelle at Vail Square and four days of golf for two at premier courses including the Vail Golf Club and Red Sky Golf Club. In addition, enjoy dinner and drives with a PGA professional who will join for a round of golf and dinner. The package also includes two new Taylor Made putters and drivers. After several rounds of golf, enjoy a little rest and relaxation with two, 80-minute spa treatments per person at the Rock Resorts Spa at the Arrabelle. A personal concierge also will be available throughout the vacation to attend to all personal needs. The trip includes a premium car rental and roundtrip, first-class airfare for two into Vail Eagle Country Airport. This exclusive offer is based on double occupancy and the package rate begins at $18,000. Offer is based on availability and restrictions apply.*

Vail's 10th Mountain Package

Walk in the steps of Vail's famed 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who fought in World War II. These "Soldiers on Skis" trained near Vail and were responsible for the ski area's founding as well as the growth of the outdoor sports industry after the war. For this special offer, experience how the destination honors its history and experience Vail's rich background through a series of private, bespoke experiences. This package for two people includes five nights lodging midweek (Sunday to Friday) at Vail's newest luxury hotel, The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort. One of the highlights of this package is a private dinner, movie screening and question and answer session with Colorado native and Snow Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, Chris Anthony who recently debuted his film "Mission Mt. Mangart," which provides a glimpse into the history of the 10th Mountain Division. The next day, hike at nearby Camp Hale, where the 10th Mountain Division trained, with Anthony and a historian from the Colorado Snowsports Museum. During the trip, also enjoy a private, curated history tour of Vail by a docent from the Snowsports Museum and a tour of the 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Distillery in nearby Gypsum. Upon arrival to the hotel, guests will enjoy complimentary drinks at the 10th Mountain Lounge at The Hythe. The vacation offer also includes a Vail Picnic experience at that Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, dinner at Margie's Haas at The Hythe and rest and relax poolside in one of the hotel's exclusive cabanas. The offer includes daily breakfast, a premium rental car and roundtrip, first-class airfare to Vail Eagle County Airport. The special package is based on double occupancy and starts at $16,000. Package is based on availability and restrictions apply.*

Vail Photography Excursion

Explore some of Vail's most beautiful hidden gems on this special photography trip that will take guests to locations not found in guidebooks. This six-night stay at the Sonnenalp, named one of Colorado's top 10 hotels by Travel + Leisure in 2021, includes two days with award-winning landscape and conservation photographer Todd Winslow Pierce. During the private tours, Pierce will offer guests tips for taking the best shots while guiding them to undiscovered picture perfect locations throughout Vail. This special offer also includes a Signature Spa Package for two with a 50-minute signature massage, facial and a manicure/pedicure at the Sonnenalp Spa. The offer includes daily breakfast for two on Ludwig's Terrace, dinner for two at Swiss Chalet, complimentary welcome drinks at the Bully Ranch, a premium rental car and roundtrip, first-class airfare to Vail Eagle County Airport. This exclusive offer is based on double occupancy and package rates start at $14,000. Offer based on availability and restrictions apply.*

Backcountry Escape

This one-of-a-kind offer for a group of six people packages a luxury chalet in the heart of Vail Village with a backcountry hut experience like no other. This five-night vacation starts in Vail Village for four nights in an exclusive five-bedroom Lodge at Vail chalet at the base of Vail Mountain. While in Vail, enjoy a wide variety of activities from a guided mountain biking experience to passes to Epic Discovery for summer tubing, the ropes course and more. Take a trip into the backcountry for a night at one of Colorado's famed 10th Mountain Division Huts. Hike in comfort with Paragon Guides whose llamas will carry all of the gear as guests hike to the hut. Upon arrival, a private chef will take care of all food and beverage needs at the remote, backcountry location. Enjoy the convenience of a private concierge throughout the trip to attend the group's every needs. The package includes a premium car rental and roundtrip, first-class airfare to Vail Eagle Country Airport. This luxury chalet, backcountry experience is based on a group of 4-6 people and the package rate starts at $41,000. Offer based on availability and restrictions apply.*

To book one of Discover Vail's signature dream trips, please contact personal vacation specialist Joyce Newton at Snow Sport Vacations (970) 845-8747 ext. 1 or joyce@snowsportvacations.com

Win One of Three Trips

This summer, win one of three Dream Trips to Vail. Select from the Vail Photography Excursion, Dream Golf Experience or 10th Mountain Package for one of these special giveaways that are valued starting at $14,000. To enter, visit www.DiscoverVail.com/Dream-Trips-Giveaway. Entries must be received by May 31, 2022. Rules and restrictions detailed on the entry page.

Additional Dream Trips

Several Vail lodging partners also have designed special dream packages that can be booked directly. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail has curated a Dream Retreat that packages an exclusive experience at nearby Knapp Ranch with creative hotel offerings. Grand Hyatt Vail's Elevated Angling offer showcases private fishing experiences with world-class dining. The Antlers at Vail is offering a Golden Anniversary All-Stars Package that pairs a luxury residential experience with some of Vail's most prominent personalities. Details and booking instructions for these additional offers are available at www.DiscoverVail.com/Dream-Trips.

For information on any of Vail's special summer 2022 Dream Trips, please visit www.DiscoverVail.com/Dream-Trips.

Discover Vail in the spring, summer and fall. There's no place like Vail for year-round recreation, outdoor pursuits and cultural experiences in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Nestled at the foot of Vail Mountain just two hours west of Denver, Vail's fresh air, rugged beauty and charming pedestrian villages await visitors. Discover quaint Bavarian villages where outdoor activities abound and the performing arts flourish. Matching the incredible winter mountain experience, Vail from May through October is characterized by a rich culinary scene, family activities, world-class events and everything in between.

*Restrictions & Cancellation Policy - Offer valid May 27 to October 9, 2022 and based on availability. 50% of total cost of trip due at time of booking. Balance will be due 21 days prior to arrival. If guests need to cancel 21-days or more prior to the arrival date, the deposit will be refunded less a 20% (of the deposit) handling fee. Cancellations made after final payment and 20-days or less prior to arrival are fully non-refundable. Trip insurance is available as well. Please ask the agent for a custom quote which will include full trip insurance policy details and policy inclusions.

