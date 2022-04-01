Medecision and Clearstep Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver an Enhanced Patient Engagement Experience for Health Systems and Health Plans

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision , a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, and Clearstep Health , a digital health company powering the next generation of AI chat triage technology, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring Clearstep's Smart Care Routing™ to Medecision's current and future health system and health plan customers, enabling an enhanced patient engagement experience. This AI technology will be available through Medecision's HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution, Aerial™, which optimizes the delivery of personalized, predictive, and prescriptive next best actions for clinicians, physicians, consumers and their caregivers.

Medecision (PRNewsfoto/Medecision) (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to providing a dynamic approach to care where everyone in the ecosystem is engaged and empowered..."

Clearstep's Smart Care Routing™️ matches patients to the right care and services within a healthcare system or payer network, driving better patient engagement, acquisition, and retention. Used by leading health systems, payers, digital health providers and other partners including CVS, BayCare Health, HCA Health, Hartford HealthCare and Duly Health & Care, Clearstep technology can convert 50% of web visitors for 10x ROI through increased online booking volume.

Clearstep's Smart Care Routing includes three modules:

Virtual Triage: Available on any health system or payer's website, Virtual Triage helps patients navigate symptoms and book the right care at the right time across your network.

Clinical Journeys: Clinical Journeys automates the process of intelligently assessing, monitoring and engaging patients with chronic illness, reducing leakage and readmissions.

Patient Services: Clearstep Patient Services takes the burden off call centers by leveraging AI chat to automate non-clinical administrative requests such as prescription refills, bill pay, and finding a physician.

"We are committed to providing a dynamic approach to care where everyone in the ecosystem is engaged and empowered to drive the best health outcomes in a seamless, interconnected way," said Jacob Jesson, EVP, Chief Revenue & Experience Officer of Medecision. "By partnering with Clearstep, we will continue to advance our digital and virtual care management capabilities by providing new and effective ways for patients to engage with the right care, at the right time and allow our customers to improve their health advocacy initiatives, care navigation and concierge services using proven and trusted AI technology."

"Empowering healthcare organizations with technology that makes it easy for people to access the most useful, clear next steps for health and care is at the core of what we do," said Adeel Malik, CEO and co-founder of Clearstep Health. "Clearstep's platform is already proven to drive engagement and reduce leakage. Partnering with Medecision will allow us to further complement the most scalable, extensible, and configurable Digital Care Management Platform on the market while extending the reach of our platform."

To learn more about the partnership, please visit: medecision.com/solutions/consumer-engagement/

About Medecision

Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. Aerial™, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case and utilization management. Aveus, our professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com.

About Clearstep Health

Clearstep's Smart Care Routing uses AI chat to improve patient experience and engagement for healthcare organizations, helping patients navigate virtual triage, clinical journeys, and administrative patient services. Our solution is used by leading health systems, payers, digital health providers and other partners including CVS, BayCare Health, HCA Health and Duly Health & Care, increasing patient loyalty by 4X, growing new patient revenue, and enabling partners to protect their bottom line. To learn more, visit https://www.clearstep.health/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medecision