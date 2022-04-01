Artera Services Acquires Ohio-based 1127 Construction Inc.

Strategic acquisition for Artera expands gas distribution services in Ohio

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of essential infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries, acquired the operating assets of 1127 Construction, Inc. ("1127"). 1127 is a strong strategic fit for Artera, expanding its core gas distribution services in northeast Ohio.

Located in northeast Ohio, 1127 is a family-owned company founded in 2005 providing natural gas distribution and related infrastructure services. The acquisition will expand existing operations in the Ohio Region of Miller Pipeline, an Artera gas distribution business unit, and build on the core service offering of maintenance, replacement, and upgrade (MRU) services. Jeff and Nick Smith will continue to lead business operations and will be overseen by Jim Wilson, Miller Pipeline Vice President of Construction over the Ohio Region.

"We look forward to welcoming Jeff, Nick, and the entire 1127 team to Artera," said Brian Palmer, CEO of Artera. "Joining our current gas distribution operations in the area with 1127 is a great way for us to expand our footprint and service capabilities in the region."

"Miller and 1127 share a strong commitment to similar core values, which makes 1127 a natural fit for us," said Dale Anderson, President of Miller Pipeline. "I know this combination will result in increased customer satisfaction with our core gas distribution service offerings and more opportunities for all our team members."

"When my brothers and I started 1127 back in 2005, we did so because we had a passion for the construction industry and wanted to build and improve our underground infrastructure. We are exceedingly proud of our strong safety record and the relationships we have built over the last 17 years. Joining forces with a respected business like Miller Pipeline is the logical next step in that journey," said Jeff Smith.

Eversheds Sutherland served as legal counsel to Artera.

About 1127 Construction Inc

1127 Construction Inc, based in Akron, Ohio, was founded in 2005 by the Smith brothers: Jeff, Nick, and Joe. The company has a primary focus on natural gas distribution and related infrastructure services. 1127 has a workforce of 75 highly-trained construction professionals.

About Miller Pipeline

Miller Pipeline, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., is one of the nation's premier natural gas distribution contractors with more than 65 years of experience in the utility infrastructure industry. Established in 1953, Miller Pipeline operates in nearly two dozen states and has over 4,000 employees. Miller Pipeline provides quality construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation products and services to natural gas, municipal water, and wastewater utilities throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.millerpipeline.com.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, is a $2.5 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 41 states. Artera employs more than 11,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade, and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

