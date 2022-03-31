SimiTree Names Erin Masterson And Mark Romano Associate Principals

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SimiTree named Directors Erin Masterson and Mark Romano as Associate Principals. Masterson and Romano join a group of six managing principals and three principals who direct SimiTree in providing a wide range of proven solutions for compliance, growth, and profitability to home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations.

"Mark has worked in mergers and acquisitions for the past six years, performing financial due diligences of home health, hospice, behavioral health/ABA, and private duty companies, while Erin has a history of providing extensive revenue cycle and operations consulting to organizations of all sizes, exclusively in the homecare industry," said William Simione, SimiTree CEO and Managing Principal.

Masterson and Romano will collaboratively lead with SimiTree Managing Principals William J. Simione III, David Berman, Nick Seabrook, Mike Freytag, Eric Scharber, and Todd Montigney, as well as fellow Principals J'non Griffin, Jess Stover and Rob Simione.

"I'm honored and excited at the opportunity to join this group of truly innovative leaders, who have positioned SimiTree to provide solutions that help clients overcome challenges, grow and become more profitable," Masterson said.

"It is quite a privilege to join Erin in becoming a fellow member of this highly regarded group as we strive to further accelerate the success of our clients," Romano added.

Romano has nearly 20 years of industry experience, assuming multiple interim leadership roles ranging from billing manager to revenue cycle director and finance manager in home health, hospice, and private duty settings. He has extensive knowledge in revenue recognition and account receivable reconciliation, which allowed him to easily transition to Mergers and Acquisitions, where his primary focus is on financial due diligences, quality of earnings, and hospice cap. A member of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, Romano is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Masterson has spent the past ten years consulting in operational and revenue cycle-focused engagements in the homecare industry with an emphasis on project management and leadership surrounding organizational structure redesigns, revenue cycle process efficiency and accounts receivable reductions. Masterson's accomplishments through interim management positions have led to increased revenue, improved processes and streamlined operations for home health and hospice agencies across the country. She is a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in finance and sits on several committees and task forces that promote mentorship, female empowerment, and philanthropic initiatives.

"Mark and Erin offer excellent examples of the caliber of leadership SimiTree strives to incorporate into its structure to ensure the ongoing quality and effectiveness of the resources, guidance and solutions we make available to our clients," Simione added.

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a consulting and outsourcing company serving the home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in May 2021.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics.

SimiTree also prepares cost reports for Medicare-certified home health agencies and provides hospice cap reporting and hospice cap due diligence services.

For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

