S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's first quarter 2022 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:
What:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21, 2022
Where:
S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com
How:
Live over the Internet
To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2022 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 44915.
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
