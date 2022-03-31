PeopleScout Wins Two 2022 MUSE Creative Awards for Exceptional Digital and Social Media Marketing

International awards program recognizes PeopleScout's Instagram page and recruitment marketing campaigns for creative excellence

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Gold winner in the Social Media category of the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards for its Instagram page. PeopleScout also won Silver in the Strategic Program, Digital Marketing Campaign category for its recruitment marketing campaign. The MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards received over 6,000 submissions this year from around the world.

As an employer of choice with a 2022 Top Workplaces USA designation, PeopleScout is consistently looking to grow its talented team with individuals who embrace PeopleScout's culture, align with its mission and are inspired to help drive innovation in talent solutions.

"We are so fortunate to have such a talented, committed team and vibrant, and purpose-driven culture," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "As we continue to help our clients with their recruitment challenges, creating innovative recruitment marketing strategies and engagement techniques both internally and for our clients remains a key priority."

PeopleScout used its expertise to develop an Instagram page that serves as a hub for all things PeopleScout. The page specifically focuses on PeopleScout's culture and people and provides a place for employees to engage with one another and for potential candidates to get a genuine feel for what it's like to be a member of the PeopleScout team.

In addition, PeopleScout's recruitment marketing campaigns showcase the company's unique culture, and speak to the values of today's candidates—focusing on career growth and a passion for changing lives and making a difference by connecting people and work.

"The team here at IAA is taken aback by the works we had received for the 2022 MUSE Awards. The level of refinement and the depth of completion truly represent the best of the creative and design industries," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "IAA commends all our entrants for their dedication to their crafts and may their unceasing passions further the limits of creativity and design."

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

