LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company offering unique funding solutions to community associations that is expanding into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.
"In 2021, we took critical steps to reposition our company into mining Bitcoin while also improving our capitalization structure and balance sheet," said Bruce Rodgers, LM Funding's Chief Executive Officer. "We were successful in closing a $31.5 million equity offering to fund our investment in Bitcoin mining machines and infrastructure."
Full Year 2021 Highlights:
- Generated approximately $31.5 million in net proceeds from an equity offering that is being used to fund our digital asset expansion for which we ordered 5,046 ASIC mining machines from Bitmain for approximately $31.6 million and hosting equipment from Bit5ive for approximately $3.1 million. We currently anticipate the ASIC mining machines to be delivered sometime in the 2nd quarter of 2022 subject to issues surrounding worldwide logistics impacted by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
- We also received approximately $10.2 million from warrant holders upon the exercise into common shares.
- Operating revenues totaled approximately $0.9 million as compared to approximately $1.26 million for prior year.
- Operating loss increased to approximately $8.4 million as compared to approximately $4.1 million for the prior year due mainly to a $3 million increase in compensation, including stock compensation expense and bonuses, an approximately $0.4 million increase in professional fees and an approximately $0.2 million reduction in the recoupment of a previous bad debt write-off associated with a related party.
- The Company engaged in several opportunistic specialty financing solutions which contributed to net income from continuing operations of approximately $5.0 million as compared to an approximately $4.1 million loss for the prior year. This improvement in operations was due in part to:
- Net income attributable to LM Funding America Inc was approximately $4.8 million after deducting $0.2 million for the net income attributable to a non-controlling interest as compared to a net loss of approximately $4.0 million for the prior year.
On October 19, 2021, the Company closed an underwritten public offering that included the underwriters' exercise of its option to purchase additional shares, which resulted in the issuance of approximately 7.26 million shares of its common stock and common warrants to up to approximately 7.48 million shares of the Company's common stock. At closing, LM Funding received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $31.5 million.
About LM Funding America:
LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company's New Neighbor Guaranty™ program. The company is also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.
Company Contact:
Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO
LM Funding America, Inc.
Tel (813) 222-8996
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Years ended December 31,
2021
2020
Revenues
Interest on delinquent association fees
$
471,923
$
623,790
Administrative and late fees
69,369
101,993
Recoveries in excess of cost - special product
95,904
214,558
Underwriting fees and other revenues
120,176
116,430
Rental revenue
141,569
206,831
Total revenues
898,941
1,263,602
Operating expenses
Staff costs & payroll
6,477,042
3,366,034
Professional fees
2,271,808
1,799,595
Settlement costs with associations
2,000
31,885
Selling, general and administrative
417,963
351,234
Real estate management and disposal
132,283
211,288
Depreciation and amortization
11,087
16,930
Collection costs
4,459
(29,932)
Recovery of cost from related party receivable
(200,000)
(500,000)
Provision for credit losses
(10,000)
50,800
Other operating
224,678
17,778
Total operating expenses
9,331,320
5,315,612
Operating loss from continuing operations
(8,432,379)
(4,052,010)
Realized gain on securities
13,817,863
-
Unrealized loss on convertible debt security
(407,992)
-
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
(1,387,590)
-
Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities
886,543
-
Realized gain on digital assets
502,657
-
Impairment loss on digital assets
(19,945)
-
Interest income
211,427
-
Interest expense
(653)
(7,189)
Dividend income
2,113
-
Gain on forgiveness of note payable
157,250
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
5,329,294
$
(4,059,199)
Income tax expense
(326,178)
-
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
5,003,116
$
(4,059,199)
Gain from operations of discontinued operations
-
16,428
Net income (loss)
5,003,116
(4,042,771)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(243,898)
1,309
Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.
$
4,759,218
$
(4,041,462)
Basic income (loss) per common share continuing operations
$
0.70
$
(2.50)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share discontinuing operations
-
0.01
Basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.70
$
(2.49)
Diluted income (loss) per common share continuing operations
$
0.60
$
(2.50)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share discontinuing operations
-
0.01
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.60
$
(2.49)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
6,828,704
1,622,911
Diluted
7,927,255
1,622,911
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash
$
32,559,185
$
11,552,943
Finance receivables:
Original product (Note 2)
13,993
116,017
Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of (Note 3)
14,200
52,757
Short-term investments - convertible debt securities (Note 5)
539,351
-
Marketable securities (Note 5)
2,132,051
-
Short-term investments - note receivable (Note 5)
2,000,000
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,251,852
399,124
Current assets
38,510,632
12,120,841
Fixed assets, net
17,914
6,171
Real estate assets owned (Note 6)
80,057
18,767
Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 9)
59,969
160,667
Long-term investments - equity securities in affiliates (Note 5)
1,973,413
-
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (Note 5)
4,676,130
-
Deposit on mining equipment (Note 7)
16,775,100
-
Other assets
10,726
10,984
Long-term assets
23,593,309
196,589
Total assets
$
62,103,941
$
12,317,430
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Note payable (Note 8)
114,688
96,257
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
463,646
237,033
Due to related party payable (Note 12)
121,220
158,399
Income tax payable (Note 10)
326,178
-
Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)
68,002
103,646
Current liabilities
1,093,734
595,335
Notes payable - long-term (Note 8)
-
185,785
Lease liability - long-term (Note 9)
-
68,002
Long-term liabilities
-
253,787
Total liabilities
1,093,734
849,122
Stockholders' equity (Note 11)
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
-
-
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,017,943 and 3,083,760 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
13,018
3,083
Additional paid-in capital
74,525,106
29,996,258
Accumulated deficit
(13,777,006)
(18,536,224)
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity
60,761,118
11,463,117
Non-controlling interest
249,089
5,191
Total stockholders' equity
61,010,207
11,468,308
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
62,103,941
$
12,317,430
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years ended December 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
5,003,116
(4,042,771)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
$
1,383
$
11,143
Right to use asset expense
100,698
99,593
Stock compensation
219,667
125,450
Stock option expense
2,323,118
14,939
Stock compensation - employees
292,500
—
Accrued investment income
(74,520)
—
Recovery of reserve from related party receivable
—
(300,000)
Reserve for units
—
30,000
Debt forgiveness
(157,250)
—
Gain on deconsolidation of affiliate
(43,623)
—
Impairment loss on digital assets
19,945
—
Unrealized loss on convertible debt security
407,992
—
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
1,387,590
—
Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities
(886,543)
—
Realized gain on securities
(13,817,863)
—
Realized gain on sale of digital assets
(502,657)
—
Proceeds from securities
30,400,433
—
Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security
(16,582,571)
—
Investment in convertible note receivable
(5,000,000)
—
Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities
4,231,758
—
Investments in marketable security
(3,651,400)
—
Gain on sale of fixed assets
—
(16,428)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(845,853)
(61,303)
Advances (repayments) to related party
89,235
583,444
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
349,644
126,950
Lease liability payments
(103,646)
(94,235)
Deferred taxes and taxes payable
326,178
—
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,487,331
(3,523,218)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Net collections of finance receivables - original product
102,024
127,694
Net collections of finance receivables - special product
38,557
76,515
Cash paid to purchase fixed assets
(14,411)
(1,286)
Net cash payment for IIU disposal
—
(246,914)
Investment in note receivable
(2,000,000)
—
Investment in digital assets
(1,419,958)
—
Proceeds from sale of digital assets
1,902,670
—
Loan to purchase securities
1,784,250
—
Repayment of loan to purchase securities
(1,784,250)
—
Deposit for mining equipment
(16,775,100)
—
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
(5,738,000)
—
Proceeds from investment in note receivable
—
1,500,000
(Payments)/proceeds for real estate assets owned
(60,006)
(5,423)
Net cash provided by (cash used) in investing activities
(23,964,224)
1,450,586
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings
—
185,785
Loan principal and insurance financing repayments
(220,363)
(165,798)
Exercise of warrants
10,247,124
3,081,730
Proceeds from stock subscription
31,456,374
9,447,535
Investment in subsidiary
—
6,500
Net cash provided by financing activities
41,483,135
12,555,752
NET INCREASE IN CASH
21,006,242
10,483,120
CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR
11,552,943
1,069,823
CASH - END OF YEAR
$
32,559,185
$
11,552,943
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest
$
1,892
$
7,189
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Insurance financing
210,260
192,514
