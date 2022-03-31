Leith Grows with Moore County, Opens Upgraded and Expanded Honda Dealership in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast growth of Moore County, including Aberdeen, Pinehurst, and Southern Pines, caused a few growing pains for General Manager Scott Weaver and his team at Leith Honda Aberdeen, "The growth in Aberdeen is so great that we just outgrew our building. It was time." Last weekend, his team cut the ribbon and drove vehicles to their new, expanded facility adjacent to the original Leith Honda Aberdeen location on US 15-501.

Newly expanded showroom at Leith Honda Aberdeen. (PRNewswire)

The new building includes an expanded showroom giving customers a more relaxed environment to shop and explore the showcased inventory. Also, their waiting area has expanded for customers' comfort and includes business workstations for those who need to work while they wait.

Weaver and Service Manager Mark Posey are most excited about their new state-of-the-art service department. The new facility holds twice as many service bays as the former building, complete with new tire balancers, express bay lifts, and individual fluid and air filling stations.

"When we have to walk to the parts counter to get oil and washer fluid for our vehicles, it adds to the customer's wait time," said Posey. "Now we will have oil and washer fluid, water, light, and electrical reels right at our fingertips."

Even with a new building, the one thing that won't change is Leith's tradition to take the best care of their customers. Posey says that commitment is what has kept customers coming back for generations. "We've got people that we have retained since I've been here. I have worked on their mother's and grandmother's cars."

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for five years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

Media Contact:

Lora Johnson

919-832-3232

lora.johnson@leithcars.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LeithCars.com