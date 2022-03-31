The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Launches a Four-Session Virtual Series on 'The Intersection of Education and Community Engagement' with Rosalind Franklin University April 1, 2022

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Launches a Four-Session Virtual Series on 'The Intersection of Education and Community Engagement' with Rosalind Franklin University April 1, 2022

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is pleased to launch a four-session virtual series starting on April 1, 2022 titled "The Intersection of Education and Community Engagement" with Rosalind Franklin University. The sessions address interprofessional education, pathways to health careers, the intersectionality of education and community engagement with in-depth research, and the pursuit of achieving health equity. The program is open to all-complimentary. For more details and to register, visit this page.

The virtual sessions will be held from 12:00- 1:00 PM CT. In addition, four CEU's are available to the participants. Over 20 speakers will address the impact and value of interprofessional education in building wellness and healthier communities.

The four virtual sessions are:

April 1, 2022 Interprofessional Education at Rosalind Franklin University: Lessons Learned from Building an IP Culture and Community

April 8, 2022 Addressing Health Equity through Community Engagement: Education, Outreach and Partnerships

April 22, 2022 Leveraging the Power of Research to Improve Community Health and Wellness

April 29, 2022 Building Networks to Solve Critical Nursing Workforce Needs in the Greater Chicago Metropolitan Region

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is committed to serving the population through the interprofessional education of health and biomedical professionals and the discovery of knowledge dedicated to improving wellness. The university embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties, and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

iomcstaff@iomc.org

View original content:

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago