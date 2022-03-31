AlphaLogix announces market release of AlphaFlo® canine allograft

PHOENIX, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Innovations, a manufacturer of advanced, next-generation veterinary regenerative products, in partnership with AlphaLogix, LLC (Argyle, Texas) announced today successful market release of a new canine allograft, AlphaFlo®. Equus Innovations is also the manufacturer of the highly successful RenoVō® equine allograft, distributed by Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS).

AlphaFlo® is a liquid, acellular, canine amniotic tissue allograft comprised of amnion, intended to supplement and protect tissues. It is cryopreserved and provided frozen in three volumes. Amniotic tissues possess reported anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-fibrotic, and regenerative properties that make them highly attractive for use in veterinary applications.

Tissues are recovered from healthy dogs during live birth by Licensed Veterinarians using safe recovery techniques and sterile equipment without harm to the animals. Allografts are subject to stringent USP testing prior to release for implantation. The product is a compelling alternative to existing modalities for the care of canines.

Grant D. Senner, MD, DABRM and Equus Innovations' Chief Executive Officer stated, "The release of AlphaFlo® by AlphaLogix is another exciting regenerative solution for veterinary patients. We are privileged to be partners in advancing these innovative allograft products."

About AlphaLogix

AlphaLogix, LLC is a leading provider of next-generation canine veterinary products, including AlphaFlo®. AlphaLogix works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of dogs across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit https://alphaflocanine.com/

About Equus Innovations

Equus Innovations is the leading manufacturer of innovative regenerative veterinary products, including the RenoVō® equine and AlphaFlo® canine allografts, and works closely with its product partners. The diverse Equus management team brings extensive experience and broad expertise in the development and delivery of biomedical technologies to maximize each animal's regenerative potential.

