5WPR Announces Expansion of Blockchain PR Division with Specialty Web3 PR Practice

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their longstanding blockchain PR division to service the increase in its Web3 client roster .

5WPR has a rich history of being an early mover in representing companies in emerging industries, including blockchain and cryptocurrency , and is well positioned to support the increased demand from Web3 companies, which have proliferated along with the decentralization movement.

"5WPR has worked with blockchain and crypto clients for a number of years, giving us the advantage of strategic understanding and deep media relationships which are instrumental in securing wins for these complex clients," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola . "Web3 is the future of the internet and our dedicated team will work to stake our clients' claim on this future as the movement toward decentralization continues to upend new industries."

Public Relations services offered to blockchain clients include media relations, targeted outreach to industry publications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities, as well as strategic messaging and positioning.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

