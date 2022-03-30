Targus' New DEFCON Ultimate Universal Cable Lock Series Provides Simple and Cost-Effective Solution to Protecting Laptops and Other Devices from Theft

Uniquely compatible with virtually any lock slot, the cable locks are flexible, sturdy, and easy to use wherever your workday takes you

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of its new DEFCON® Ultimate Universal Cable Lock Series, providing an easy and cost-effective way to protect valuable laptops and other devices from theft, especially in public and high-risk environments, such as offices, schools, airports, hotels, or coffee shops.

Available in master keyed, resettable combination, and serialized combination lock options, the cable locks are uniquely designed to fit universally with almost any lock slot including Kensington® K-Slot, Kensington Nano, and Noble wedge-shaped lock slots. This removes the need for interchangeable heads and frustration often caused by compatibility issues with specific lock slot sizes.

"Locks are a necessity to secure valuable laptops and other technology equipment and the confidential data they hold," explains David Dorantes, director of product marketing, Targus. "These cable locks take the hassle and guesswork out of choosing a lock that will fit your device. This universal compatibility, combined with their durability, flexibility, and simplicity, make them an excellent security companion for today's mobile workers."

Key Features

Universal Fit with Common Lock Slot Sizes: Designed for a secure, universal fit, the DEFCON Ultimate Universal Locks take away the guessing game to determine your device's lock slot and do not require interchangeable heads, which means there are no pieces to lose or replace.

Flexible and Cut-Resistant: Set in 6.5 feet (2 meters) of galvanized and sleeved steel, the cables on these locks are a cut-proof theft deterrent. Plus, they are extra-long for easy, flexible installation.

360-Degree Lock Head Rotation: A rotating lock head allows the lock to turn easily while still secured within the lock slot, providing effortless device locking and unlocking.

Starting at $42.99 SRP, the DEFCON Ultimate Universal Cable Lock Series is available for sale at Targus.com and through participating retailers.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*DEFCON and Targus are registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

