New Talent Joins Western CPE

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of explosive business growth, Western CPE is proud to welcome two new, vital members to its expanding team. Welcome Director of Live Events Lincoln Baker and Senior Director of Tax Jessica Jeane.

Lincoln comes to Western with a diverse background, and a passion for making memorable travel experiences for others. He has a 30-year history in adventure travel and special events. He was formally the Owner/Operator of LIVE IT Adventures and Race Director for Spartan Race, Inc. An outdoor advocate since childhood, Lincoln's love for adventure travel has led him to guide trips across the world.

Lincoln's expertise varies from working with adaptive athletes to Overseas diplomats, barring no expense on their dream vacation. Throughout his career he has maintained a passion for customer experience while striving for unique and creative experiences for groups and individuals alike. Not to mention, he is also an Ironman triathlete, endurance rider, an EMT, and works on adapting outdoor gear for disabled adults.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be on board with Western CPE - We have the opportunity to mix needed continuing education with seeing some of the most beautiful places on the planet. Life is an adventure - Live it!" said Baker.

Jessica keeps her finger on the pulse of Congress and the IRS. She has an extensive background in analyzing and writing on issues related to federal tax policy and IRS administration, and has regularly attended exclusive legislative briefings, congressional hearings, and markups on Capitol Hill, as well as public hearings at IRS headquarters.

Jessica's legislative and regulatory procedural knowledge, coupled with her tax policy expe­­rtise, make her well-versed in the complex world of tax policymaking and administration.

Before her years analyzing tax law with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (CCH) and Bloomberg BNA, Jessica represented taxpayers in a wide range of matters before the IRS. Immediately prior to joining Western CPE, Jessica was the managing director of public policy at the National Society of Accountants (NSA) where she was instrumental in leading the organization's nonpartisan policy agendas, education, and advocacy efforts.

Jessica holds a J.D., cum laude, from the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law and a B.S. from the University of Maryland, College Park.

"I am delighted to join the team at Western CPE and excited to help lead the company in further strengthening its status within the Accounting and Financial industry as the leader in tax education," said Jessica Jeane.

