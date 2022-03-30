InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative New Fishing Rod for Anglers (ORD-2705)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a retired military veteran of 22 years and I wanted to create an easier way for an angler to get his lure or bait rig into the water," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the CROSS ROD. My design could help to reduce stress and strain on the arms, shoulders, back and upper body while fishing."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new fishing rod for anglers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use an overhead/overhand motion when casting. As a result, it saves time and effort and it also enables the angler to automatically retrieve a lure or bait rig. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

