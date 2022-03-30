InventHelp Inventor Develops Finger Accessory to Protect Against Germs (ORC-119)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to use a touch screen or key pad at the store, gas station and other public places," said an inventor, from Kissimmee, Fla., "so I invented the FINGER SLEEVEZ. My design could help to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention protects the finger against germs and other viruses such as COVID-19. In doing so, it enables the user to safely employ a public touch screen or key pad. As a result, it enhances sanitary conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp