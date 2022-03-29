UST Named a Leader in Zinnov Zones for Hyper Intelligent Automation and RPA Services

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been rated as one of the leaders in the 2021 ratings of Zinnov Zones for Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA) Services and RPA Services in Small and Medium-sized Service Providers segment. Powered by UST SmartOps platform, UST's HIA services empower businesses to focus on the digitization opportunities with the highest business impact. As a leader, UST has been recognized as a robust provider capable of delivering results with high impact and meeting future client requirements compared to peers.

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating from Zinnov to assess the prowess and scalability of companies across the HIA ecosystem. Participants are also evaluated across the following segments – HIA Services, HIA Consulting, RPA Services, horizontal segments such as F&A, Talent Management & HR, and industries including Retail & CPG, Healthcare, etc.

Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager & Go-to-Market Leader, UST SmartOps, said, "We are thrilled and honored to be named a leader in Zinnov Zones for Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA) services and RPA services, among Small and Medium-sized Service Providers. It is a testament to our capabilities and commitment to help our clients transform their business processes. UST SmartOps™ intelligently and continuously improves business processes and accelerates success by reducing costs, streamlining operations, and unlocking value for businesses."

"UST's advanced capabilities in the automation space are driven by its large pool of skilled and certified talent, and strategic partnerships with leading automation platforms including Microsoft and UiPath," shared Nischay Mittal, Partner & Global Head – Automation/ AI, Zinnov. "UST's deep expertise in automation deployments in Cloud, and full-stack services from large-scale transformation to leveraging its strong IP portfolio including UST SmartOps, has helped it create value-driven outcomes for its clients and firmly anchor its Leadership position in the 2021 Zones ratings for HIA and RPA Services."

Zinnov recognizes UST as a digital transformation organization with a strong IP portfolio of proprietary Hyper Intelligent Automation solutions. These include:

UST SmartOps (which helps create custom workflows to suit personalized business needs with easy to use drag and drop functionality)

UST SmartVision (helps in transforming disparate data from structured & unstructured documents)

UST SmartOps AIOps (a product that transforms traditional IT Operations by bringing advanced AI-based monitoring, automated triaging & resolution, AI augmentation and self-healing capabilities)

UST SmartOps FinOps (a product to assist finance functions by automating document-centric processing via advanced document understanding capabilities paired with an expert-in-the loop process)

UST's strategic approach to Automation includes UST SmartStart™, a unique 8–12-weeks consultation process that delivers a strategic blueprint and agile roadmap for clients' Automation journey.

UST SmartOps

UST SmartOps is an AI-powered Cognitive Automation Platform that learns and reimagines business processes while intelligently digitizing and compressing manual workflows. It delivers results across business and IT operations. Leading global companies partner with UST to support critical business processes like insurance claims processing, healthcare benefit planning, IT Operations, and financial operations.

The UST SmartOps Intelligent Automation platform enables organizations to enrich their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with Intelligent Automation. It seamlessly integrates with existing RPA investments while also providing a native RPA capability, thus optimizing current investment while delivering maximum flexibility for future deployments.

About Zinnov Zones

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov which assesses Global Service Providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones (previously known as GSPR – Global Service Provider Ratings) has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and Service Providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains such as Digital Transformation, ER&D Services, IOT, HIA, and Media and Entertainment.

This is the thirteenth consecutive year that Zinnov has assessed Service Providers for their ER&D capabilities. The detailed ratings and contact information of Service Providers are available at: https://zinnovzones.com/

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com

